Cryptocurrency prices have plunged sharply in India’s domestic exchanges following reports that the government is planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament that would ban most private cryptocurrencies.The prices of several leading cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, and dogecoin nosedived by about 15 per cent to 20 per cent in Indian rupee terms on Wednesday. Under the draft Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, mining, holding, selling, issuing, transferring or use of cryptocurrency in India is punishable with a fine or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both. The draft bill,...

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO