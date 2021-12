Martin Stadium was fired up for a matchup against Utah state, a FCS team. It was the first home game with fans in over a year. After Dean Janikowski cashed a 27 yard field goal with 12:11 to go in the fourth quarter to put the Cougs up by 12, many Coug fans began leaving the stadium. The Utah state Aggies marched methodically down the field and scored a touchdown with 5:25 left in the game. The Washington state offense walked out on the field needing a few first downs to put the game on ice. They went three and out. The Aggies marched down again and scored the game winning touchdown with 13 seconds to go.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO