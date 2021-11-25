Benefits of COVID-19 vaccination: An estimated half a million lives saved in the WHO European Region since end of 2020
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) In a rapid communication published today in Eurosurveillance, authors from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), national public health institutes and ministries estimate that that COVID-19 vaccination prevented almost 470,000 deaths...www.eurekalert.org
