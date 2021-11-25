ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits of COVID-19 vaccination: An estimated half a million lives saved in the WHO European Region since end of 2020

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) In a rapid communication published today in Eurosurveillance, authors from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), national public health institutes and ministries estimate that that COVID-19 vaccination prevented almost 470,000 deaths...

Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
BBC

Scotland's Covid vaccination programme 'saved 27,000 lives'

More than 27,000 deaths in Scotland have been prevented by Covid vaccinations, according to World Health Organization (WHO) research. The paper, published in the medical journal Eurosurveillance, examined the vaccination programmes in 33 countries. Researchers estimate that 86% of deaths in Scotland among the over-60s were averted by vaccines. The...
BBC

Covid: Greece to fine over-60s who refuse Covid-19 vaccine

Greece is to make Covid vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over. Fines of €100 (£85) will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those who refuse, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. The money will go towards the Greek health system, which is struggling with a surge in...
raventribune.com

Corona virus: Nearly half a million people saved by vaccine – guide

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 470,000 people over the age of 60 in Europe alone have been saved from death since the launch of the Covit 19 vaccine. The WHO’s European office in Copenhagen announced on Thursday that the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 vaccines may have saved 500,000 lives in Europe

A pair of new studies in Eurosurveillance shed new light on infections, severe cases, and deaths averted by COVID-19 vaccination, one suggesting that the shots saved about 470,000 people 60 and older in Europe and one estimating that 445,000 infections, 79,000 hospitalizations, 9,800 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, and 22,000 fewer deaths were prevented in Italy alone.
Variety

European Film Awards to Take Place as Distanced Live Event as COVID-19 Cases Mount – Global Bulletin

AWARDS As Europe faces a fresh wave of COVID-19, the 34th European Film Awards will take place as a distanced live event, with attendance limited to nominees and award recipients. The in-person ceremony, which will also be broadcast and streamed from Berlin on Dec. 11, will not include the usual audience of academy members, partners and guests from the film industry and the international media. “The decision acknowledges the deteriorating situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in an increasing number of European countries, and in Germany,” the European Film Academy said in a statement. “The pandemic will affect all events usually taking place...
UPI News

European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Union's health regulatory agency on Thursday issued approvals the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The European Medicines Agency approved lower doses of the vaccine for younger children than those used for children ages 12 and up. The vaccine will still be given in two injections three weeks apart.
EurekAlert

International study reveals COVID-19 vaccination rates among people living with HIV

BOSTON – COVID-19 vaccination is especially important for immunocompromised individuals, such as people living with HIV, who face higher risks of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently analyzed COVID-19 vaccination rates across the globe among people living with HIV, revealing an overall vaccination rate of 55% but with rates varying significantly by geography.
cnyhomepage.com

TIMELINE: Omicron variant of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The omicron variant of COVID-19 may have been in Europe days before it appeared in South Africa. The omicron variant was found in the Netherlands from samples taken between November 19 and 23, this information just released by Dutch authorities Tuesday morning. South Africa first reported cases to the World Health Organization on November 24th, meaning the variant was likely in Europe before it was in Africa.
AFP

DR Congo struggles with Covid vaccine push

A year ago, the world kicked off one of the greatest initiatives in medical history: the rush to vaccinate Earth's human population against Covid-19. Since the launch of mass vaccination in Britain on November 8 2020, billions of jabs have since poured off production lines and rich countries are lining up booster shots to top up protection for their citizens. But in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there's little talk of a vaccine success story. Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country ranks among the least immunised nations in the world, although it has also so far been spared a heavy toll from the pandemic.
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
