Were you happy with your Spotify Wrapped? Did the data have you pinned in the way you thought it would? The most anticipated statistical reveal of the year never disappoints and had the world looking back on the bangers they blasted over the last 12 months. But personal data aside, Spotify have also revealed the most streamed songs, artists and albums of the year as well – and shared some data of the eye-watering streaming numbers they actually got. So what were the most streamed songs and albums and who was the most streamed artist in 2021 on Spotify Wrapped? LET’S DIVE IN…

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO