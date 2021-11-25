Letter: Board thanks fire chief for service

On behalf of the board and staff of the Overfield Tavern Museum, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our Tavern Takeout event on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Overfield Tavern Museum. We were truly inspired by the support that we received for this alternative fundraiser. One hundred and thirty-five people pulled up curbside next the tavern and had meals delivered to them by volunteers in period outfits.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO