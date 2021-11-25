Skin surgery guide on lipoma, cyst, and mole removal

Ready to get down and dirty with one of life’s most unglamorous, yet essential tasks? That’s right, we’re talking nose hair removal. When it comes to men’s grooming, there are a lot of freebie cards. Bald guys don’t need to worry about hair care, baby-faced guys don’t need to worry about beard maintenance—you get the picture. But nose hair is something we’re all born with. In fact, we grow over six feet of nose hair over the course of a lifetime. The good news is, if nose hair is problematic for you, there are a few ways to take care of it. The bad news is, you’re probably doing it wrong. But not to worry: we’ve hit up two experts with plenty of experience on all things nose hair—board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick and Jane MacKinnon, licensed aesthetician at the Shafer Clinic in NYC—to divulge their wisdom on what it does as well as their knowledge on how to safely remove it (if, in fact, you feel the need to).

