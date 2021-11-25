Steroid cover

Dysregulated expression of miRNAs is implicated in the pathogenesis of chronic lung diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Here, Kim et al. identify miR-21 expression to be highly upregulated in the lungs of mice with cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD. miR-21 expression was similarly increased in bronchial biopsies from patients with COPD, correlating with disease severity and impaired lung function. Treatment of mice with CS-induced COPD with a miR-21-specific antagomir reduced lung miR-21 expression, suppressed airway inflammation, reduced fibrosis and improved lung function. CS-induced miR-21 exerts its effects through inhibition of the anti-inflammatory transcriptional repressor SATB1, increasing S100A9 expression and NF-κB activity.
Comments / 0