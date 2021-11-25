Honours, awards, appointments

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shropshire Star

William and Harry chat to winners of award honouring their mother

The legacy awards are handed out every two years, with the brothers presenting the inaugural ones at St James’s Palace in 2017. The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have spoken to recipients of the award which honours the legacy of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Winners of...
INDIA
primenewsghana.com

Stephen Appiah, Togbe Afede to be honoured at 46th SWAG Awards

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) will be decorating and honoring top athletes and sports administrators at the 46th SWAG Awards Night scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference on Friday, December 17, 2021. Former Black Stars captain, Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah, will be decorated with the Lifetime...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
home.cern

IEEE honours Amalia Ballarino with James Wong Award at the International Conference on Magnet Technology

The 27th International Conference on Magnet Technology, which took place in Fukuoka, Japan, from 15 to 19 November, gave the superconductivity community at CERN reason to celebrate. Amalia Ballarino, who has for decades led CERN’s efforts to develop superconductors and novel devices based on their use for the Organization’s accelerators, was awarded the James Wong Award for Continuing and Significant Contributions to Applied Superconductor Materials Technology from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The announcement of the prize came in July this year and the ceremony took place on 18 November.
ENGINEERING
Deadline

#FirstRespondersFirst, The CAA Foundation & Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Launch Interactive Community For Healthcare Workers’

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation that has raised more than $10 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic.  Today #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation launched the next phase of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, debuting a new interactive online community of practice. The All In website will serve as a hub of mental health and resiliency resources, providing tools for implementation and a platform to share and engage with other perspectives and commentary from frontline healthcare workers, institutional leaders, and the...
CHARITIES
primenewsghana.com

Central Music Award to honour Kwabena Kwabena with Lifetime Achievement award

Organisers of the Central Music Awards have announced ahead of the 10th edition of the music awards that a Ghanaian sensational hiplife musician, Kwabena Kwabena will be awarded a lifetime achievement award. The CMA is the first regional award in Ghana. It is established to recognize and celebrate Musicians who...
WORLD
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Education minister defends ‘diktat’ on mask-wearing in schools

The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dail.Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhan O Riordain in the Dail on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Mr O Riordain blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Assigning the right credit to the wrong action: compulsivity in the general population is associated with augmented outcome-irrelevant value-based learning

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01642-x, published online 5 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a few minor mistakes in the references generated during an automated proofing process and a typo in Figure 1 (instead of PADWA it should say PADUA). We apologize for the errors. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Case-cohort design in hematopoietic cell transplant studies

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Thirty-day hospital readmission prediction model based on common data model with weather and air quality data

Although several studies have attempted to develop a model for predicting 30-day re-hospitalization, few attempts have been made for sufficient verification and multi-center expansion for clinical use. In this study, we developed a model that predicts unplanned hospital readmission within 30Â days of discharge; the model is based on a common data model and considers weather and air quality factors, and can be easily extended to multiple hospitals. We developed and compared four tree-based machine learning methods: decision tree, random forest, AdaBoost, and gradient boosting machine (GBM). Above all, GBM showed the highest AUC performance of 75.1 in the clinical model, while the clinical and W-score model showed the best performance of 73.9 for musculoskeletal diseases. Further, PM10, rainfall, and maximum temperature were the weather and air quality variables that most impacted the model. In addition, external validation has confirmed that the model based on weather and air quality factors has transportability to adapt to other hospital systems.
HEALTH
Nature.com

On the use of aggregated human mobility data to estimate the reproduction number

The reproduction number of an infectious disease, such as CoViD-19, can be described through a modified version of the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model with time-dependent contact rate, where mobility data are used as proxy of average movement trends and interpersonal distances. We introduce a theoretical framework to explain and predict changes in the reproduction number of SARS-CoV-2 in terms of aggregated individual mobility and interpersonal proximity (alongside other epidemiological and environmental variables) during and after the lockdown period. We use an infection-age structured model described by a renewal equation. The model predicts the evolution of the reproduction number up to a week ahead of well-established estimates used in the literature. We show how lockdown policies, via reduction of proximity and mobility, reduce the impact of CoViD-19 and mitigate the risk of disease resurgence. We validate our theoretical framework using data from Google, Voxel51, Unacast, The CoViD-19 Mobility Data Network, and Analisi Distribuzione Aiuti.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

The optics of the human eye at 8.6Â Âµm resolution

Ocular optics is normally estimated based on up to 2,600 measurement points within the pupil of the eye, which implies a lateral resolution of approximately 175 Âµm for a 9Â mm pupil diameter. This is because information below this resolution is not thought to be relevant or even possible to obtain with current measurement systems. In this work, we characterize the in vivo ocular optics of the human eye with a lateral resolution of 8.6 Âµm, which implies roughly 1 million measurement points for a pupil diameter of 9Â mm. The results suggest that the normal human eye presents a series of hitherto unknown optical patterns with amplitudes between 200 and 300Â nm and is made up of a series of in-phase peaks and valleys. If the results are analysed at only high lateral frequencies, the human eye is also found to contain a whole range of new information. This discovery could have a great impact on the way we understand some fundamental mechanisms of human vision and could be of outstanding utility in certain fields of ophthalmology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bone density and genomic analysis unfold cold adaptation mechanisms of ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego

The Fuegians, ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego, are an exemplary case of a cold-adapted population, since they were capable of living in extreme climatic conditions without any adequate clothing. However, the mechanisms of their extraordinary resistance to cold remain enigmatic. Brown adipose tissue (BAT) plays a crucial role in this kind of adaptation, besides having a protective role on the detrimental effect of low temperatures on bone structure. Skeletal remains of 12 adult Fuegians, collected in the second half of XIX century, were analyzed for bone mineral density and structure. We show that, despite the unfavorable climate, bone mineral density of Fuegians was close to that seen in modern humans living in temperate zones. Furthermore, we report significant differences between Fuegians and other cold-adapted populations in the frequency of the Homeobox protein Hox-C4 (HOXC4) rs190771160 variant, a gene involved in BAT differentiation, whose identified variant is predicted to upregulate HOXC4 expression. Greater BAT accumulation might therefore explain the Fuegians extreme cold-resistance and the protection against major cold-related damage. These results increase our understanding of how ecological challenges have been important drivers of human"“environment interactions during Humankind history.
SCIENCE
olympics.com

Anju Bobby George honoured with World Athletics ‘Woman of the Year Award’

India’s long-jump star Anju Bobby George was bestowed on Wednesday the Woman of the Year Award by World Athletics, the international governing body of athletics, for grooming and encouraging young girls to take up sports in India. Anju Bobby George is the second recipient of this award after Ethiopia's Derartu...
SPORTS
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrasonographic assessment of renal perfusion in bitches with mammary carcinoma treated with long-term carprofen

The aim of this study was to evaluate renal hemodynamics, routine clinical and laboratory parameters used to estimate renal function, and clinical evolution during six months in bitches with mammary carcinomas that underwent mastectomy and were treated (TG) or not (CG) with carprofen for three months after surgery. Twenty-six bitches with mammary carcinoma were equally distributed into TG that received carprofen 4.4Â mg/kg/day for 90Â days and CG that did not receive anti-inflammatory medication. Renal artery Doppler flowmetry, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) of renal parenchyma, haematological, biochemical and clinical analyses were obtained once a month. These data were compared between groups and time via analysis of variance (ANOVA) in a completely randomized design with repeated measures (P"‰<"‰0.05). On B-mode ultrasound, the area of the renal artery was greater (P"‰="‰0.0003) in the TG. Regarding laboratory findings, haematocrit and haemoglobin were similar in both groups, showing a significant and gradual increase after three months of treatment; MCV, MHC, and MCHC were increased (P"‰<"‰0.05) and lymphocyte and band counts decreased (P"‰<"‰0.05) in the TG. Regarding biochemical tests, ALT was the only parameter with a significant difference, being higher (P"‰="‰0.0272) in the treated group. It can be concluded that the use of carprofen for 90Â days causes minimal changes in renal perfusion, erythrocyte parameters and ALT activity, and reduces the proportion of blood inflammatory cells. Therefore, use of this medication can be carried out safely in patients who require auxiliary cancer treatment.
SCIENCE

