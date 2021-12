Of the many tragic stories LaVon Donigan Bradley has heard since she started working at Outreach Indiana — a faith-based nonprofit that helps homeless teens and young adults — one stands out. It's about a 20-year-old man who visited his mother about a month ago. He wanted to tell her about a camping trip he just had. Instead, he found her laying in a pool of blood in her apartment. She was shot four times. ...

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO