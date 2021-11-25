Meyer Vogl Gallery to Host “Mixtape: A Group Exhibition”

BELFAST - An exhibit of local artist Jon Byrer’s “Puddle Paintings” will be on display in the Kramer Gallery of the Belfast Free Library through December 2021. In an attempt to capture Maine's raw beauty, Jon Byrer’s technique pushes the abstract trend of fluid art into recognizable impressionist landscapes, portraits and still life paintings. Using red solo cups, Jon pours the paint onto his canvas and then allows the natural eddies, whirls and mixing of the paint to create organic swirling images. Once the paint is poured, the canvas is never manipulated or touched by instruments (no brushes, pallet knife etc.).
Comments / 0