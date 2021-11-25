ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyer Vogl Gallery to Host “Mixtape: A Group Exhibition”

Cover picture for the articleMeyer Vogl Gallery’s upcoming group exhibition Mixtape demonstrates how music and visual art so often intermixed, with one inspiring the other – igniting ideas or simply there in the background, somehow marrying themselves...

outerbanksvoice.com

Art exhibit of work by College of the Albemarle Fine Art Students at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery

Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery is hosting in its West Wing an exhibit of work by College of the Albemarle Fine Art Students. Drawing, Ceramics, 2D Design, Painting, Jewelry and 3D Design are included in the exhibit titled “Material Matters.” There are 35 works of art in the exhibit, with 17 young artists participating. The exhibit runs through December 11 and is available for viewing Tuesday thru Thursday 10 am to 4 pm and on Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Ada News

Johnson's art exhibit coming to Pogue Gallery

East Central University art student and budding author Tiffany Johnson will unveil her senior exhibit titled “At Home with Myself” beginning this Friday, November 19. Johnson, of Allen, will graduate with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in December. Her senior exhibit will feature graphic design pieces she has worked on throughout her time at ECU, as well as some newer pieces.
ALLEN, OK
iBerkshires.com

BCC Welcomes New Exhibit to Koussevitzky Art Gallery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced a new installation in Koussevitzky Art Gallery entitled "The Body Politic" by artist Suzanne Lacke. The installation, on view Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Dec. 20, explores the body, clothing and the urban scene with both boldly colored paintings and soft-hued sketches. Gallery hours are Monday–Friday, 9 am–5 pm.
PITTSFIELD, MA
sgmagazine.com

National Gallery Singapore’s newest exhibition celebrates local realist artist Chua Mia Tee

View masterful depictions which will transport you back to the ‘50s. Widely considered one of the leading realist artists in Singapore’s art history, Chua Mia Tee is best known for his works that spotlight everyday life in Singapore during the ‘50s-‘80s. And as the local talent turns 90 this Nov 25, Southeast Asian art museum National Gallery Singapore will be staging a brand new exhibition to celebrate Chua’s art and vision.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Visual Artists
Santafe New Mexican.com

Aimee Erickson at Meyer Gallery

In a new body of work inspired by being and longing, painter Aimee Erickson expresses the contradictory emotions of mindful presence and nostalgic yearning through evocative representations of landscape. Her work is grounded in realism. Through a combination of loose brushwork, palette knives, and straight-edge tools, she brings elements of...
VISUAL ART
Ponca City News

NOC hosts pottery exhibit through Dec. 9

Body Northern Oklahoma College Visual Arts Instructor and Eleanor Hays Art Gallery Director Audrey Schmitz spoke on the college’s “Pueblo Pottery, Traditions of the Southwest” exhibit on display in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center through Dec. 9. “Many thanks to Ron Licklider who has graciously loaned over 30 outstanding pieces...
VISUAL ART
Cape Gazette

RAL gallery talk to focus on Afro-American Images exhibit Dec. 1

The Rehoboth Art League will host a gallery talk at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, about a groundbreaking new exhibition, Afro-American Images: The Vision of Percy Ricks, which gathers more than 130 works of art by 66 African American artists and is on display at the Delaware Art Museum. Margaret...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
z1077fm.com

JTNP HOSTING FORMER ARTIST-IN-RESIDENT EXHIBITION

Joshua Tree National Park announces a new art exhibition by former Artist-in-Residence, Sharon Lee Hart. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas unfurls the canvas…. Joshua Tree National Park management is pleased to announce a new art exhibition by former Artist-in-Residence, Sharon Lee Hart. Filtering the Landscape is inspired by Hart’s fall 2019 artist residency at the park and encompasses two bodies of work.
VISUAL ART
InspireMore

Meet Naomi, The 5-Yr-Old Painting Prodigy Who Already Has Her Own Gallery Exhibition.

A lot of little kids go through a phase where they just want to draw on anything and everything they can get their hands on. Naomi Liu was no different. Starting at just 1 year old, she could be found creating a mess on tablecloths, walls, floors — nothing was off-limits in the mind of this tiny artist. This was no doubt frustrating for her parents, but instead of focusing on getting her to stop, they decided to nurture what seemed to be a natural gift.
VISUAL ART
erienewsnow.com

Glass Growers Gallery to Host Holiday Art Show Friday

A downtown Erie business is getting ready for its annual holiday show Friday evening. People will be able to meet local artists and check out their handmade items available for sale at Glass Growers Gallery. It is located right next to the Erie Art Museum on E. 5th St. Five...
ERIE, PA
Daily News Of Newburyport

Sweethaven Gallery to host 'Mystic Vision' works by Olga Merrill

NEWBURYPORT – A show of photographs by Olga Merrill, called “Mystic Vision”, will be on view at the Sweethaven Gallery, 25 Inn St., from Dec. 1 through Jan. 9. The exhibit is a collection of photo-art works by Merrill, who uses She uses photography as a tool – like an instrument to make music or a brush for painting – to create an image of her vision, with a dreamy and indirect relationship to external reality.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Maine Campus

‘Overture’ senior capstone exhibition opens at the Lord Hall Gallery

The University of Maine’s Lord Hall Gallery opened its new exhibition “Overture” on Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. “Overture” is the 2021 Senior Capstone Exhibition featuring the artwork of ten artists from UMaine’s Department of Art. The grand opening featured a table of snacks and refreshments for the public as well as a cash bar.
VISUAL ART
Cape Gazette

Peninsula Gallery’s Small Jewels exhibit to open Nov. 27

Peninsula Gallery is once again hosting its annual Small Jewels exhibition. Clients can shop early for the holiday season and fall in love with artworks that all cost $500 or less. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27. Due to the rise in...
LEWES, DE
penbaypilot.com

Kramer Gallery's current exhibit features local artist Jon Byrer

BELFAST - An exhibit of local artist Jon Byrer’s “Puddle Paintings” will be on display in the Kramer Gallery of the Belfast Free Library through December 2021. In an attempt to capture Maine's raw beauty, Jon Byrer’s technique pushes the abstract trend of fluid art into recognizable impressionist landscapes, portraits and still life paintings. Using red solo cups, Jon pours the paint onto his canvas and then allows the natural eddies, whirls and mixing of the paint to create organic swirling images. Once the paint is poured, the canvas is never manipulated or touched by instruments (no brushes, pallet knife etc.).
BELFAST, ME
shorelineareanews.com

ShoreLake Arts Gallery presents Stocking Stuffer Exhibit

ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of small works (12″ x 12″ or smaller) by local artists. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Plus additional holiday hours: Sundays, Nov 28 - Dec 19, Noon to 5pm, Mondays, Dec 6 - 20, Noon to 5pm and Dec 24, 10am to 5pm.
VISUAL ART
thelcn.com

Community art exhibit continues at Village Gallery

CALEDONIA –The fifth annual Community Art Exhibition at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., continues through Dec. 11. The show features works in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and photography. A special “First Friday” reception is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols for social distancing and masking.
CALEDONIA, NY

