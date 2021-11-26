Black Friday mattress deals to help you sleep better all year

Bumiputra via Pixabay

Thanksgiving is over, which means you won’t be able to rely on leftover turkey to put you to sleep soon. Luckily, there are a ton of great Black Friday mattress deals out there this year to help outfit your bedroom with the best possible sleeping surface. Whether you’re looking for something simple-and-squishy or firm-and-fancy, this list of deals should have something for every type of sleeper.

These deals can come and go quickly, especially if you’re looking for the most popular Queen-sized offerings, so we’ll update this list periodically to add new links and kill those that have gone out of stock.

The best Black Friday mattress deals for 2021

Casper Wave Hybrid mattress

Casper’s flagship mattress isn’t cheap, but it’s under big discount here on Black Friday. The Wave Hybrid mattress employs different types of support for various parts of your body. Gel pads allow your shoulders and hips to sink deeper into the bed to keep your body in alignment as you slumber. A series of strategically placed vents let heat out to prevent hot sleeping.

Tuft & Needle Nod mattress

This 10-inch thick mattress offers a six-inch core of pocket coils for stability. Layers of standard memory foam and slow recovery foam flank the core to create a comfortable sandwich of materials that cradles any body type. It’s a good option for sleepers who typically sink too far into pure foam mattress and want a more solid foundation.

GhostBed: Up to 30 percent off [SPONSORED]

GhostBed Black Friday sale

GhostBed’s affordable luxury mattresses and premium bedding get an even deeper discount from Black Friday through December 3. You can score a great deal on an amazing night’s sleep with 30% off GhostBed mattresses and pillows, 25% off weighted blankets, sheets, toppers, and other bedding accessories, up to $2,000 off Ghost Smart Bed 3D Matrix + 2 free pillows, and much more . What’s more, you can get a free GhostBed cooling weighted blanket with any order over $1,000 on Black Friday.

More great Black Friday mattress deals

Amerisleep AS3 12-inch mattress $1,399 (Was $1,699)

Simmons Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress: King $495 (was $619)

Sweetnight 12-inch pillow top gel memory foam mattress $481 (Was $596)

Sealy 10-inch Gel Memory Foam mattress $419 (Was $499)

Tuft & Needle Mint full mattress $845 (Was $995)

Lucid 12-inch King hybrid bamboo charcoal mattress $465 (Was $549)

Casper Original mattress $876 (Was $1095)

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress $1,676 (Was $2,095)

Purple mattress $1,199 (Was $1,299)

Dreamcloud mattress $999 (Was $1,595)

Nectar Queen mattress $799 (Was $1,298)

Tuft & Needle Original Queen mattress $760 (Was $895)

Sleep innovations Shiloh 14-inch memory foam queen mattress $399 (Was $519)

Serta Sheep Retreat Medium 10-inch gel memory foam mattress-in-a-box $494 (Was $549)

Sealy 14-inch hybrid mattress $849 (Was $1,099)

Sealy 10-inch hybrid mattress $699 (Was $749)

Bedding deals

Reyna Comforter Set – Lush Décor $52

Margot Print Long Faux Fur Comforter Mini Set $53

3pc Mila Cotton Printed Comforter Set with Chenille Navy $84

3pc Rhea Cotton Duvet Cover Mini Set $83

Bedshure Duvet Cover $39 (Was $55)

Kasantwx bedding set $59 (Was $112)

Bedshure 8-piece comforter set $55 (Was $68)

Jellym oni duvet cover set $31 (Was $70)