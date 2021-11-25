ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans G Tytus Howard says RB Rex Burkhead runs 'like he's got some young legs'

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
Houston Texans left guard Tytus Howard says that Rex Burkhead is running with some freshness not customary for a 31-year-old running back.

Howard says that Burkhead, a former Cincinnati Bengals 2013 sixth-round pick from Nebraska, is hitting the hole with burst.

“He’s out there running the ball like he’s got some young legs,” Howard said. “He’s doing a great job. I think after somebody hits him, he just keeps going. I think that just brings a lot of energy to the offense, making the run game a lot better.”

Burkhead provided Houston with 18 carries for 40 yards in the Texans’ 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 at Nissan Stadium. On the season, Burkhead has tallied 25 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 38 yards.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor applauded Burkhead for his play against Tennessee.

Said Taylor: “Rex played his butt off this past week. He’s done a great job in the run game as well as in the passing game too. Pass blocking, kind of checks all the boxes.”

Burkhead isn’t just a gamer. According to Howard, the former Bengal and New England Patriot is also bringing the same intensity in practice.

“He does this each and every day at practice, so you know what you’re going to get out of Rex every day, whether it’s practice, a game or whatever,” said Burkhead. “He’s a real pro.”

The Texans have improved their record to 2-8, and will take on a similarly 2-8 team Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time in the New York Jets. The AFC East club visits NRG Stadium giving up 4.6 yards per carry, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. If Burkhead can spark Houston’s run game against the Jets, the Texans should be able to present a two-dimensional approach to control the game.

