CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top doctor said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could be detected in Chicago very soon. Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Omicron emerged quickly in South Africa and while it’s concerning, the COVID vaccine is still the best defense. “As of yesterday (Monday), it had already been detected in Africa and Asia, Australia, Europe, in Canada,” Arwady said. “It had not been detected in the U.S., but I have no reason to think that there are not at least a few cases of it here and I would expect us to be...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO