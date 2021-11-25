A Refreshing Restart: Porter Airlines

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year, which bodes well for the best airline stocks. On this day in 2021, 2,451,300 travelers passed through TSA. This is up approximately 208% from 1,176,091 travelers in 2020. But, it’s still down approximately 15% from 2,882,915 travelers in 2019. According to these numbers, travel has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, the threat of COVID-19 is slowly fading as more of the population gets vaccinated. Due to this, many investors are researching a few of the best airline stocks to add to their portfolios. This is because airline stocks could perform well in the coming months if travel continues to return to normal levels.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO