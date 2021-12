Autumn had been billed across corporate America as the Great Office Reopening. The delta variant intervened. Still, many people chose to report back to their desks. That has resulted in a mushy middle ground: video calls where remote workers have trouble hearing, a sense that people at home are missing out on perks (teammates), while those in the office are, too (pajamas). And the stakes are not just who is getting talked over in meetings. It is whether flexibility is sustainable, even with all the benefits it confers.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO