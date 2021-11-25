ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Addresses the Bucharest-Nine Defense Ministerial

defense.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks virtually addressed NATO eastern flank Allies at the Bucharest-Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial in Romania today. Co-hosted by Romania and...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

Concern is growing in the Western media over Russian military activity in the southwestern theatre. There are opinions that Russia is preparing a military campaign against Ukraine. The supposed goal is to break the deadlock of the Minsk Agreements, to impose further coexistence conditions on Kiev and its Western partners, to prevent the U.S. and NATO from “developing” the territory of Ukraine for military purposes, and also to reformat the country’s political system and its state structure. Such rumours are spreading quickly, causing alarm among the political leaders of foreign countries as well as latent, albeit tangible fears in the business community. However, it is still premature to consider such a development as a baseline scenario.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Secretary Of Defense#Estonia#Department Of Defense#Nato#B9#Eu#Russian#Belarusian#Allied#Democratic#Euro Atlantic
hngn.com

Pentagon Prepares To Increase Military Power in Guam, Australia To Better Counter China's Potential Aggression After Nearly Yearlong Review

The Pentagon revealed that it is working on fortifying and increasing its military power in various international regions, including Guam and Australia, to better prepare the United States army in fighting back against China's potential aggression. The decision comes after United States President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
Axios

Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over book

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting aspects of his upcoming book on the Trump administration. The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
The Associated Press

Russia warns NATO against moving nuclear weapons east

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat warned NATO against redeploying U.S. atomic weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, saying Wednesday that such a move would be irresponsible and provocative. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s comment this month...
MILITARY
austinnews.net

US Defense Secretary: China's Hypersonic Missile Test Drew 'Concerns'

PENTAGON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said China's hypersonic missile test over the summer drew 'concerns' about Beijing's growing capability, but he said he did not compare it to Russia's launching of the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik I, in the 1950s. 'Those are terms that I wouldn't use,...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting with Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, to the Pentagon for an introductory meeting and reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders discussed a range of...
MILITARY
New York Post

US Defense Secretary vows to keep nukes out of Iran’s hands

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Saturday to both block Iran from securing nuclear weapons and counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones throughout the Mideast. “The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, and we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Quad Meeting With France, Germany, and the UK

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl participated in a virtual meeting today with French Ministry of the Armed Forces Director General for International Relations and Strategy Alice Guitton, German Federal Ministry of Defense Director General for Security and Defense Policy Detlef Wächter, and UK Ministry of Defence Director General Security Policy Dominic Wilson.
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

US Defense secretary lowers expectations ahead of Iran talks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned that talks with Iran about complying with obligations agreed to under a 2015 deal to limit its nuclear program may not lead to a positive solution. “We will return to those talks in good faith, but Iran’s recent actions are...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Defense Secretary Austin promises ‘get tough’ policy toward Iran

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed to remain tough on Iran’s nuclear ambitions even as the Biden administration struggles to revive a nuclear deal to lift economic sanctions if Tehran limits its uranium enrichment program. Mr. Austin made the comments over the weekend in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue, which...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Middle East Security at the Manama Dialogue (As Delivered)

Thank you very much, and good morning. John, thanks for that kind introduction. And let me thank His Majesty King Hamad, and Crown Prince Salman, and the wonderful people of Bahrain for their warm hospitality. I’m really glad to be back in Bahrain. And it’s good to be back at IISS, which does so much to deepen our dialogue on global security. And it’s especially good to be here at the Manama Dialogue, despite all the challenges of the pandemic.
POLITICS
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III's Visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III led the U.S. delegation to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue from November 19-21, 2021. On November 20, Secretary Austin delivered remarks underscoring the United States’ commitment to security and stability in the Middle East, to U.S. partners in the region, and to expanding multilateral security cooperation to address shared threats. He attended a dinner hosted by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa where he thanked the King for hosting the Manama Dialogue and conveyed the breadth and importance of the U.S.-Bahrain relationship.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Defense Secretary Makes Thanksgiving Calls to Deployed Service Members

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today over video-teleconference with service members from each branch of the armed forces to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. Most of these troops were forward-deployed. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for their service in defense of the nation and in supporting our...
POLITICS
defense.gov

Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendations

President Joe Biden has accepted the recommendations formed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the global posture review, Mara Karlin, performing the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, announced today. While there are changes in the global footprint, the main benefit from the review is...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy