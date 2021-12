Blood and blood product donations, like plasma, platelet and red blood cell donations, are even more important this year for organizations like the American Red Cross. The Red Cross said it is heading into the holiday season with its lowest blood supply in more than 10 years at this time of the year. Officials said they are in desperate need of blood donations to help meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease.

