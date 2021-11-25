ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness'

By Anthony J. Sadar
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want the best source of all the “fake news you can trust,” then The Babylon Bee is your go-to tabloid. During my coming-of-age years, The National Lampoon was the intelligent, edgy, satirical publication of choice. Today, now of-age, my satire of choice is The Babylon Bee. The small swarm...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

Book Review: Jewish Book of Horror | Edited by Josh Schlossberg

“Dedicated to the persecuted throughout history and the world.”. An anthology consisting of twenty-five contributions, each perpetually bound with the common theme of cultural phenomena, folklore, legend and macabre oppression. I’ll be the very first to go on record I’m more than a little embarrassed at just the kind of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wshu.org

Book Review: Harlem Shuffle

There will likely never be an adjective “Whiteheadian” — like Wordsworthian, Joycean or Dickensian — because Colson Whitehead, National Book Award recipient and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, now out with his 10th book, does not prioritize subject matter or genre. So here he is again, straight...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
heraldcourier.com

Book Review: Who are the aristocrats?

That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer, and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t in the One Percent, but that’s really not who you should watch anyhow. In the new book, “The 9.9 Percent” by Michael Stewart, another income group matters more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Jesus
Person
Marx
Person
Christopher Columbus
srqmagazine.com

Fiction Book Review of 'The Book of Form and Emptiness' by Ruth Ozeki

Imagine you’re offered the opportunity for a mindblowing high endurance hike which begins with a strenuous breathtaking uphill climb, followed by days of flat land, ending with another awe-inspiring mountainous passage. If you’d be interested, then I highly recommend Ruth Ozeki’s new fictional work The Book of Form and Emptiness....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
keizertimes.com

Book review: "The Council of Animals"

Twelve of your peers have decided your fate, and you haven't a clue what they'll say. None of their faces are readable. Nobody's smiling but then again, there are no scowls. Will they find this court case favorable for you, or will this go bad? You just can't tell because, in the novel "The Council of Animals" by Nick McDonell, their faces are all furry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vandegriftvoice.com

“Asylum” book review

Excited to be away from home at a state of the art college prep summer program, Dan is ready to study and maybe make some new friends. But his adventure takes a drastic turn when he ends up staying in an asylum. “Asylum,” written by Madeleine Roux in 2013, is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aroundthetownchicago.com

“Prison Clown” a book review

For eons, people have left their homelands to come to the United States so that they can live “The American Dream”. Maybe they will own their own business or at least the opportunity to do so. This is also true for those born and raised here. Most of us want to have a nice home, car, trips, a family and all the leisure time possible. Owning a business can be hard, frustrating and yet very rewarding. BUT- what if you owned a business and di everything right , as far as you knew> and then found out that everything you thought was fair and legal, was indeed a crime? What if you had to make a deal with the government and go to prison ?
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylon#The Guide#Book Review#The National Lampoon#The Babylon Bee Guide#American#Nazis
uwpexponent.com

The Happiness Hypothesis Book Review

Have you ever wondered why we exist? Or what the purpose of life is? How do we obtain and retain happiness? Where does wisdom come from? How do we maintain self-discipline?. Those sure are some heavy-hitting questions that probably procure a plethora of preposterous ponderances from a handful of passionate preachers, discipline disciples, wisdom wizards and guidance gurus.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ftc.co

When Home Hurts: A Book Review

It is very likely that When Home Hurts: A Guide for Responding Wisely to Domestic Abuse in Your Church (Christian Focus, 2021) by Jeremy Pierre and Greg Wilson will prove to be the most important book I’ve read all year. At the time of my writing this, it is the beginning of November, which means there are still two months of reading ahead of me, and this prediction could prove untrue, but I find it unlikely. As a pastor, I have a deep heartache for the sinful circumstances that have transpired in our body in the past couple of years, which have eventuated in this work’s place on my bookshelf. But I am nevertheless profoundly grateful for God’s grace in giving me and my fellow pastors the opportunity to grow in wisdom and care for Christ’s precious flock.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
stanfordmag.org

2021 Gift Guide for Book Lovers

It’s gift-giving season, and we’re making it easier. Here are 23 Stanford-connected titles for the bibliophiles in your life. The Alchemy of Us: How Humans and Matter Transformed One Another, Ainissa Ramirez, MS ’92, PhD ’98; MIT Press. Eight inventions that radically changed our lives, and the materials that made them possible.
STANFORD, CA
digboston.com

BOOK REVIEW: NAZIS OF COPLEY SQUARE

Thousands of Bostonians, including many cops, were active members of an antisemitic Catholic fascist organization in the opening years of WWII. No doubt many Greater Bostonians have heard of Father Charles Coughlin, the antisemitic and fascistic priest from Detroit whose weekly radio broadcasts enjoyed a national audience of millions during the 1930s. What’s far less known is an organization that the “Radio Priest” helped to establish in the United States: the Christian Front. The organization, a variant of which originated in Europe, had a sizable presence in Boston. Indeed, the city was the national epicenter of its activities, with the office of the New England chapter housed in a second-floor suite of the Copley Square Hotel on Huntington Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TBR News Media

Book Review: New walking tour guide by TVHS brings local history to life

The Three Village Historical Society has published an excellent series of short works highlighting the North Shore region. Founders Day: Discovering Setauket, Brookhaven’s Original Settlement is “a walking tour guide for families who love exploring and bringing history to life.” It joins several other excellent offerings from the Society. The slender volumes are colorful and well-researched, with dozens of illustrations and photos. The goal is “to create meaningful experiences for families interested in exploring community.” Previous publications include George Washington’s LI Spy Ring, Down the Ways – The Wooden Ship Era, and Setauket and Brookhaven History (the latter two recently reviewed in TBR News Media).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
smallfarmersjournal.com

Book Review: Storey’s Illustrated Guide to Poultry Breeds

Storey’s Illustrated Guide to Poultry Breeds by Carol Ekarius. I absolutely love chickens and ducks and geese! There, I stand exposed. And this book I am reviewing, I love it, too!! It is both a wondrous and wonderful book, especially if you are a poultry fancier who needs to know the what (duck, goose, chicken etc.), why (as in why would you want to raise this breed) and whose-its (as in crazy tidbit info i.e. coloration nomenclature) of individual species – or maybe you just want to be able to see how they are different. As you may note by the copyright date, this is not a new book but it deserves careful attention as a reference volume. It will have a long shelf life. It features well over one hundred excellent color photos and is expertly organized for easy use.
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: Here's a book to help explain what ails you

The sofa starts to look mighty good. When you’re ailing, it’s a good place to be. All you want to do is curl up there with your blankie and watch bad TV while you sniffle and moan, maybe get a little pampering, and wonder who to blame for giving you this snotty nose and shaky chills. Somebody’s at fault or, as you’ll see in “Patient Zero” by Lydia Kang, MD & Nate Pedersen, it might be a something.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iowapublicradio.org

The 2021 Talk of Iowa holiday book guide for kids

There is no better feeling than seeing a child's face light up when you give them just the right book. But there are so many children's books out there to choose from. As the gift-giving season begins, three book lovers joined Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa and shared their favorite kids’ books of the year.
IOWA STATE
Telegraph

Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon review: Outlander is back – but why sideline the heroine?

Eager viewers of the TV adaptation of Outlander have termed the wait between seasons “Droughtlander”. Well, Diana Gabaldon’s readers are surely gasping: it’s been seven years since her last volume of historical romance. Their reward is a book aimed squarely at aficionados, steeped as it is in series history. Numerous characters from previous instalments re-emerge, past dramas are rehashed, and there are long-awaited revelations that will satisfy devotees, though likely baffle anyone else.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Haven Register

Book World: Diana Gabaldon's 'Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone': Worth the wait?

- - - There's nae doubt that legions of readers will be raising a wee dram or two to celebrate publication of "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," the latest installment of Diana Gabaldon's sweeping Outlander saga. The series began with the eponymous novel in 1991, followed by eight sequels (including this one), four related novels and several novellas and short stories, adding up to over 12,000 pages. There's also a graphic novel and a musical, but who's counting?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy