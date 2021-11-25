Circular Merchant app helps find new uses for scrap

This list features official black wall street, Eatokra, Post21. There are a myriad of vital ways that you can get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement—even if you can’t join a protest. As Fast Company reported, you can read and watch anti-racist books and documentaries, donate to well-regarded nonprofits (here’s a list!), and vote (find your next local and state election date here). Another option that can help locally is to buy from Black-owned businesses. We’ve compiled a collection of apps, marketplaces, and directories to help you find businesses to support, no matter what you’re shopping for. It’s by no means a comprehensive list, but these directories are constantly being added to.
