There are few Thanksgiving Day traditions we love quite like the National Dog Show, and we’re excited to be able to dive into it again now!. So what can we tell you in preparation for the show happening this year! Well, a number of different things. Let’s start with when the event, hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, is actually going to air. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC and this year, it’s also going to be streaming on Peacock for premium users at the same exact time. For those of you who are cord-cutters and want to be a part of the festivities, this is going to be a great way for you to stay engaged.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO