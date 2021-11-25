ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFAB to make decision over future of five substitutes option in March

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball’s lawmakers will decide in March whether to make the option of five substitutes per match permanent. The dispensation to increase the number of subs from the usual three was first applied by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in May 2020 following...

www.fourfourtwo.com

