At this point, The Mandalorian has easily solidified itself as one of the hottest shows on television. In only two seasons, the series has taken the Star Wars franchise to new heights by telling compelling stories and introducing intriguing characters. It’s also managed to earn a number of high-profile award wins and nominations in the process. With such success, it was no surprise that Disney+ put several spinoffs into development, including Rangers of the New Republic. It would now seem that the show could be cancelled, though there is still some good news in the midst of this.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO