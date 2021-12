Ondřej Kaše missed yesterday’s practice after getting x-rays done on his foot after blocking a shot in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators. The talented, tenacious, but often-injured right winger should be good to go for Thursday, adding more proof to the fact that “injury prone” players don’t really exist. Players like Kaše throw their bodies around to make plays, and I’m sure that’s hard on the body, but it doesn’t mean their body itself is more fragile than anyone else’s. Hopefully Kaše is 100% for the next game because he’s a really important part of the group.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO