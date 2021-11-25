Kingston Joins The PCIe 4.0 SSD Club With The KC3000

From DDR5-2400 To DDR5-6000, With An Appearance By DDR4-3600. Memory reviews tend to be a bit of a slog, as you can see the timings and frequencies right on the packaging and that tells you just about everything you need to know. There are some boundary cases involving single sided versus double sided as well as the overclocking performance, however in most cases memory reviews are not that exciting. The only exception is when a totally new type of DDR appears, which recently happened and so we are seeing a large volume of memory reviews that are more interesting to read than the magazines at your dentist.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO