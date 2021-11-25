ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Kingston Joins The PCIe 4.0 SSD Club With The KC3000

PC Perspective
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Fine Pairing Of Phison’s E18 And Micron 176-layer B47R Flash. The Kingston KC3000 is a new PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.3 SSD available in sizes from 512GB to 4TB, with no overprovisioning but a decent amount...

pcper.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

ADATA IM2P33E8 PLP PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD

ADATA has this week unveiled its latest upgraded IM2P33E8 PLP PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD storage with Power Loss Protection (PLP) technology. The latest SSD has been created to “meet the requirements of industrial applications in the era of 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, and big data analytics” says ADATA. Equipping the SSD storage with tantalum polymer capacitors to enable it to operate for longer after power outages and reduce the misidentification of bad blocks.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Portable SSD Storage Devices

Japanese computer memory systems manufacturer Kioxia has launched a brand new SSD storage device that is designed to offer a high degree of applicability across all the popular hardware systems and operating platforms in a package that is portable and easy to transport. The Exceria Plus SSD storage device is...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

With USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, Kingston XS2000 pocket-sized portable SSD delivers ultra fast performance. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Kingston XS2000 measures 2.74 x 1.28 x 0.53 inches and weighs ‎1.02 ounces. With the ultra compact and lighgweight design, you can effortlessly slide the external SSD into your pocket for portability. Meanwhile, the metallic casing delivers a durable and solid construction, and an included rubber sleeve protects the SSD from shocks and scratches.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel SSD 660p

While many are skeptical about QLC memory, we assure you that Intel has done a bang up job in creating the Intel SSD 600p. It boasts some very good performance results and comes with a 5-year warranty and AES 256-bit hardware encryption support. At $0.20 per GB, it is a great buy for most. Be warned though, if you need a lot of write endurance, don't skimp out. With 200TBW of endurance, our 1TB sample only has 1/6th the endurance of the 970 PRO and 1/3rd the endurance of most mainstream NVMe SSDs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcie#Ssd#Ssd Club#E18#B47r#Tb#Techpowerup Sports 2gb#Tlc
Embedded.com

CrossSync PHY interposer supports PCIe 5.0 in CEM form factor

New interposer brings CrossSync PHY capability to the CEM specification form factor at the full PCIe 5.0 rate of 32 GT/s. It includes probing points for reference clock, sideband signal, and power rail voltage and current monitoring, in addition to data signals for the protocol analyzer. Teledyne LeCroy has announced...
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

Seaberry Turns A Raspberry Pi 4 Into A Linux Powered ITX System

Since it’s inception the Raspberry Pi has evolved from it’s start as a nifty sounding hobby board to a rather powerful multi-core small form factor computer which is capable of quite a lot. The enhancement to it’s capabilities has continued to expand at a pace roughly equal to it’s growing popularity, to the point where there is an effective compute module which can be added to the your Pi to give it more versatility.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Sabrent's 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is $270 off for Cyber Monday, but you still can't afford it

It's a great time to be shopping for certain PC parts to upgrade your build, especially speedy storage solutions. Our roundup of the best Cyber Monday PC parts deals is full of SSDs at all sizes and formats, but one that caught my attention was the Sabrent Q4 PCIe 4.0 SSD with 4TB of space. A bundle with heatsink included is $270 off at Amazon, bringing the total price down to $600. That's as low as we've ever seen it.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Perspective

PNY X-PRO 90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC Card Review

We shared news of PNY’s latest and greatest SD cards a week ago, and shortly thereafter one of these new products arrived for our inspection. So, what is special about this SD flash memory card?. The card carries so many performance specifications on it that I wouldn’t blame you for...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

The Best PCIe 4.0 SSD On The Market Hits a Record Low

When you have a conversation about the best SSDs on the market, Samsung's name is the first one that comes up. The Samsung 980 Pro is currently the best overall M.2 SSD that money can buy. While the PCIe 4.0 drive typically retails for $429.99, Newegg has put it up for $279.99 after using the promotion code BFFRDY73 at checkout.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Best external SSD for gaming

If you run out of space on your gaming laptop or you simply want an easy way to make your game library portable, an external SSD provides an easy way to expand storage without the hassles. But choosing an external SSD involves a dizzying headache of options, and making a...
COMPUTERS
komando.com

WD My Passport SSD

Forget about the old-style, spinning hard disk drives. Today, it’s all about more storage and faster speeds using flash memory. A great example is the WD My Passport portable Solid State Drive (SSD). Check out a few highlights:. Available in four storage capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. NVMe technology...
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

DDR5 Timings Versus Frequencies Featuring The i9-12900K

From DDR5-2400 To DDR5-6000, With An Appearance By DDR4-3600. Memory reviews tend to be a bit of a slog, as you can see the timings and frequencies right on the packaging and that tells you just about everything you need to know. There are some boundary cases involving single sided versus double sided as well as the overclocking performance, however in most cases memory reviews are not that exciting. The only exception is when a totally new type of DDR appears, which recently happened and so we are seeing a large volume of memory reviews that are more interesting to read than the magazines at your dentist.
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

Meet The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

There are big things afoot at Qualcomm, and not just the spinning off of Snapdragon as a separate brand, they are also going to use ARM V9 as the basis of their Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The chip will feature eight cores, a single Arm Cortex-X2 running at 3GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores running at 2.5GHz, and then four power efficient Cortex-A510 cores which peak at 1.8GHz. This should allow devices to quickly switch from high efficiency to high performance quickly, ensuring you get the most life possible out of your phone’s battery.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Perspective

Can The GIGABYTE P650B 650W PSU Redeem MEIC As An OEM

The Gigabyte P750GM Didn’t Fare Well; Can The P650B Reverse That?. The first Gigabyte PSU The FPS Review examined, the P650B, did not do very well on the test bed which left them with a less than stellar impression of the Xiamen Metrotec Electronic Industry Co., Ltd. The new Gigabyte P650B could redeem that impression or reinforce it, which is why The FPS Review gave it a shot at their torture chamber.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe 4.0

Task Manager DeLuxe (TMX) offers powerful features available in standard Windows Task Manager in a lightweight portable package with many more enhancements. It needs no installation and leaves no tracks in system so it can be easily used as portable application everywhere. Free to use for private, educational and non-commercial...
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy