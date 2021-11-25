ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Neoadjuvant therapy alters the collagen architecture of pancreatic cancer tissue via Ephrin-A5

By Kosei Nakajima
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) remains clinically challenging, and neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) offers down staging and improved surgical resectability. Abundant fibrous stroma is involved in malignant characteristic of PDAC. We aimed to investigate tissue remodelling, particularly the alteration of the collagen architecture of the PDAC microenvironment by NAT....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
MedicalXpress

New findings on bacteria that increase risk of pancreatic cancer

Bacteria from the digestive system seem to have the potential to cause damage to pancreatic cells, increasing the risk of malignant tumors. Now for the first time, live bacteria from cystic pancreatic lesions that are precursors to pancreatic cancer, have been analyzed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The study, which is published in Gut Microbes, can lead to prophylactic interventions using local antibiotics.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover why pancreatic cancer cells are so aggressive

Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and, unfortunately, has a poor prognosis with a 5-year survival of only 5%. Most deaths related to pancreatic cancer are due to metastasis, which occurs when the tumor invades other organs. Treatments to stop tumor metastasis, which will save thousands of lives, are still missing. In this context, understanding the molecular mechanisms that cause pancreatic cancer metastasis is the first step to developing effective targeted treatments.
Nature.com

Natural killer cell-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p attenuates insulin resistance and inflammation in mouse models of type 2 diabetes

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 409 (2021) Cite this article. Natural killer (NK) cells have been suggested to be associated with type 2 diabetes by regulating systemic inflammation. However, the mechanism by which NK cells regulate insulin sensitivity remains unknown. This study shows that NK-derived exosomes from lean mice attenuate obesity-induced insulin resistance and inflammation in mice of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, lean NK-derived exosomes enhance insulin sensitivity and relieve inflammation in adipocytes and hepatocytes. MiR-1249-3p, which is significantly upregulated in lean NK-derived exosomes, can be transferred from NK cells to adipocytes and hepatocytes via exosomes. NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p dramatically induces cellular insulin sensitivity and relieves inflammation. Mechanistically, exosomal miR-1249-3p directly targets SKOR1 to regulate the formation of ternary complex SMAD6/MYD88/SMURF1, which mediates glucose homeostasis by suppressing the TLR4/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. This study reveals an emerging role for NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p in remission of insulin resistance, and provides a series of potential therapeutic targets in type 2 diabetes.
Nature.com

Survival outcomes of management in metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma patients

Chemotherapy is generally considered as the main treatment for metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma. The role of gastrectomy for metastatic gastric cancer without obvious symptoms is controversial. The objective of this study is to investigate survival outcomes of treatment modalities using a real-world data setting. A retrospective cohort study was designed using the Taiwan Cancer Registry database. We identified the treatment modalities and used Kaplan"“Meier estimates and Cox regressions to compare patient survival outcomes. From 2008 to 2015, 5599 gastric adenocarcinoma patients were diagnosed with metastatic disease (M1). The median overall survival (OS) of patients with surgery plus chemotherapy had the longest survival of 14.2Â months. The median OS of the patients who received chemotherapy alone or surgery alone was 7.0 and 3.9, respectively. Age at diagnosis, year of diagnosis, tumor grade, and treatment modalities are prognostic factors for survival. The hazard ratios for patients who received surgery plus chemotherapy, surgery alone, and supportive care were 0.47 (95% CI 0.44"“0.51), 1.22 (95% CI 1.1"“1.36), and 3.23 (95% CI 3.01"“3.46), respectively, by multivariable Cox regression analysis when using chemotherapy alone as a referent. Chemotherapy plus surgery may have a survival benefit for some selected gastric adenocarcinoma patients with metastatic disease.
docwirenews.com

Diet Tips for Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Pancreatic cancer is the one of the most common and deadly cancers in the United States. This year, an estimated 60,430 adults in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which is the fourth leading cause of death in both men and women, accounting for 7% of all cancer-related deaths, with the mortality rate steadily rising every year since 2000.
Nature.com

Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
Nature.com

Toward platelet transcriptomics in cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy

Widespread adoption of next-generation techniques such as RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) has enabled research examining the transcriptome of anucleate blood platelets in health and disease, thus revealing a rich platelet transcriptomic signature that is reprogrammed in response to disease. Platelet signatures not only capture information from parent megakaryocytes and progenitor hematopoietic stem cells but also the bone marrow microenvironment, and underlying disease states. In cancer, the substantive body of research in patients with solid tumours has identified distinct signatures in 'tumour-educated platelets', reflecting influences of the tumour, stroma and vasculature on splicing, sequestration of tumour-derived RNAs, and potentially cytokine and microvesicle influences on megakaryocytes. More recently, platelet RNA expression has emerged as a highly sensitive approach to profiling chronic progressive haematologic malignancies, where the combination of large data cohorts and machine-learning algorithms enables precise feature selection and potential prognostication. Despite these advances, however, our ability to translate platelet transcriptomics toward clinical diagnostic and prognostic efforts remains limited. In this Perspective, we present a few actionable steps for our basic, translational and clinical research communities in advancing the utility of the platelet transcriptome as a highly sensitive biomarker in cancer and collectivelyÂ enable efforts toward clinical translation and patient benefit.
Nature.com

CircMYOF triggers progression and facilitates glycolysis via the VEGFA/PI3K/AKT axis by absorbing miR-4739 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Emerging evidence has demonstrated that circular RNAs (circRNAs) take part in the initiation and development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), a deadly neoplasm with an extremely low 5-year survival rate. Reprogrammed glucose metabolism is a key feature of tumour development, including PDA. In this research, we evaluated the role of circRNAs in reprogrammed glucose metabolism in PDA. RNA sequencing under various glucose incubation circumstances was performed. A new circMYOF was identified. Sanger sequencing and RNase R treatment confirmed its circular RNA characteristics. Real-time PCR indicated that it was highly expressed in PDA clinical specimens and cell lines. Gain-of- and loss-of-function assays showed that circMYOF induced progression in PDA. Mechanistically, RNA pull-down and luciferase reporter experiments elucidated that circMYOF, as a competing endogenous RNA for miR-4739, facilitated glycolysis via the VEGFA/PI3K/AKT pathway. Taken together, our findings indicate that circMYOF may work as a desirable biomarker and therapeutic target for PDA patients.
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Hendifar, MD, on Developing Targeted Approaches in Pancreatic Cancers

In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Andrew Hendifar, MD discusses a case series analysis focused on real-world outcomes with targeted and standard therapies in a subset of patients with pancreatic cancer and RAF alterations. Findings from a retrospective case series analysis on real-world outcomes with targeted and standard therapies in RAF...
Phys.org

Synchrotron analysis contributes to more effective pancreatic cancer research

By using the synchrotron at Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire, the team were able to complete sophisticated examinations of the characteristics of cell structures at a nano level and even at an atomic scale and to investigate how cells and materials interact with each other. To improve cancer screening and...
patientdaily.com

ViewRay Announces MRIdian MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Surpasses 2,300 Pancreatic Cancer Patients Treated Worldwide

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced, in recognition of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, more than 2,300 pancreatic cancer patients have been treated with MRIdian at 46 centers around the world. ViewRay would like to recognize the global clinical teams providing options for patients who otherwise may not have been offered treatment. This enables more personalized treatment and helps further improve the precision of treatment. To date, 90 percent of MRIdian centers are treating pancreatic cancer in 5 sessions with an ablative treatment dose technique called MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiation therapy). With MRIdian SMART, modifications can be made throughout the treatment in response to changes in the tumor and nearby internal anatomy.
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
MedicalXpress

Mechanisms for mitochondrial-targeted cancer therapy detected

In a recent study published in the scientific journal EMBO Reports, the Nils-Göran Larsson group has identified responses to acute and chronic impairment of mitochondrial gene expression. These findings can be valuable for future mitochondria-targeted therapy for cancer and other mitochondrial-related disorders. We have talked to postdoctoral researcher and the study's first author Mara Mennuni about their findings.
Nature.com

Association between pulse pressure and progression of chronic kidney disease

The aim of this study was to investigate the association between pulse pressure (PP) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression among the general population in Japan. We conducted a population-based cohort study of the residents of Iki Island, Nagasaki, Japan, from 2008 to 2018. We identified 1042 participants who had CKD (estimated glomerular filtration rate(eGFR)"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 or the presence of proteinuria) at baseline. Cox's proportional hazard model was used to evaluate the association between PP and progression of CKD. During a 4.66-year mean follow-up, there were 241 cases of CKD progression (incident rate: 49.8 per 1000 person-years). A significant increase existed in CKD progression per 10Â mmHg of PP elevation, even when adjusted for confounding factors [adjusted hazard ratio 1.17 (1.06"“1.29) p"‰<"‰0.001]. Similar results were obtained even after dividing PP into quartiles [Q2: 1.14 (0.74"“1.76), Q3: 1.35 (0.88"“2.06), Q4: 1.87 (1.23"“2.83) p"‰="‰0.003 for trend]. This trend did not change significantly irrespective of baseline systolic or diastolic blood pressures. PP remained a potential predictive marker, especially for eGFR decline. In conclusion, we found a significant association between PP and CKD progression. PP might be a potential predictive marker for CKD progression.
Nature.com

Development of a new risk stratification system for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma using R-ISS and F-FDG PET/CT

In multiple myeloma (MM), a high number of focal lesions (FL) detected using positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) was found to be associated with adverse prognosis. To design a new risk stratification system that combines the Revised International Staging System (R-ISS) with FL, we analyzed the data of 380 patients with newly diagnosed MM (NDMM) who underwent 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) PET/CT upon diagnosis. The K-adaptive partitioning algorithm was adopted to define subgroups with homogeneous survival. The combined R-ISS with PET/CT classified NDMM patients into four groups: R-ISS/PET stage I (n"‰="‰31; R-ISS I with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), stage II (n"‰="‰156; R-ISS I with FL"‰>"‰3 and R-ISS II with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), stage III (n"‰="‰162; R-ISS II with FL"‰>"‰3 and R-ISS III with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), and stage IV (n"‰="‰31; R-ISS III with FL"‰>"‰3). The 2-year overall survival rates for stages I, II, III, and IV were 96.7%, 89.8%, 74.7%, and 50.3%. The 2-year progression-free survival rates were 84.1%, 64.7%, 40.8%, and 17.1%, respectively. The new R-ISS/PET was successfully validated in an external cohort. This new system had a remarkable prognostic power for estimating the survival outcomes of patients with NDMM. This system helps discriminate patients with a good prognosis from those with a poor prognosis more precisely.
Nature.com

ALKBH5-mediated mA demethylation of KCNK15-AS1 inhibits pancreatic cancer progression via regulating KCNK15 and PTEN/AKT signaling

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are regarded as crucial regulators in tumor progression. Potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 15 and WISP2 antisense RNA 1 (KCNK15-AS1) has been confirmed to inhibit the migration and invasion of pancreatic cancer (PC) cells. However, its downstream mechanism and effect on other cellular functions in PC remain unknown. This study probed the function and potential mechanism of KCNK15-AS1 in PC cell growth. RT-qPCR and western blot were employed to measure gene expression in PC cells. ISH was applied to analyze KCNK15-AS1 expression in PC tissues. Functional assays were utilized to evaluate PC cell proliferation, apoptosis, migration and EMT. Mechanical experiments were adopted to detect gene interaction in PC cells. The obtained data indicated that KCNK15-AS1 was down-regulated in PC cells and tissues. Overexpressing KCNK15-AS1 hindered cell proliferation, migration and EMT while facilitated cell apoptosis in PC. Mechanically, alkylation repair homolog protein 5 (ALKBH5) was verified to induce m6A demethylation of KCNK15-AS1 to mediate KCNK15-AS1 up-regulation. KCNK15-AS1 combined with KCNK15 5'UTR to inhibit KCNK15 translation. Moreover, KCNK15-AS1 recruited MDM2 proto-oncogene (MDM2) to promote RE1 silencing transcription factor (REST) ubiquitination, thus transcriptionally upregulating phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) to inactivate AKT pathway. In conclusion, our study first confirmed that KCNK15-AS1 hinders PC cell growth by regulating KCNK15 and PTEN, suggesting KCNK15-AS1 as a potential biomarker of PC.
Nature.com

Loss of DSTYK activates Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling and glycolysis in lung adenocarcinoma

Aberrant activation of Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling and dysregulation of metabolism have been frequently observed in lung cancer. However, the molecular mechanism by which Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling is regulated and the link between Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling and cancer metabolism are not fully understood. In this study, we showed that the loss of dual serine/threonine tyrosine protein kinase (DSTYK) led to the activation of Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling and upregulation of its target gene, lactate dehydrogenase (LDHA), and thus the elevation of lactate. DSTYK phosphorylated the N-terminal domain of Î²-catenin and inhibited Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling, which led to the inhibition of cell growth, colony formation and tumorigenesis in a lung adenocarcinoma mouse model. DSTYK was downregulated in lung cancer tissues, and its expression was positively correlated with the survival of patients with lung adenocarcinoma. Taken together, these results demonstrate that the loss of DSTYK activates Wnt/Î²-catenin/LDHA signaling to promote the tumorigenesis of lung cancer and that DSTYK may be a therapeutic target.
