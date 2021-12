This season, take a moment to appreciate the many ways that cats and dogs make a difference in our lives. When you gather this year with the special people in your life, don’t forget to celebrate the pets who have made a difference in your life, too. They’re adventure buddies, couch companions and teachers. They show us how to be brave, help us to see the beauty that surrounds us and inspire us to look beyond ourselves to give back in ways we never thought we could.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO