Accidents

Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52

By Daria Litvinova, Vladimir Isachenkov 
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine has deployed half its army to Donbass conflict zone

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of deploying half of its army or 125,000 troops to Donbass, a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have been battling Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The accusation was levelled by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Survivor found in Siberian coal mine accident believed to have killed 51

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. What You Need To Know. A senior regional official says search teams have found a survivor in...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia warns NATO against moving nuclear weapons east

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat warned NATO against redeploying U.S. atomic weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, saying Wednesday that such a move would be irresponsible and provocative. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s comment this month...
MILITARY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

52 killed in coal mine blast

MOSCOW – A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 800 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
wibqam.com

Russia arrests safety inspectors after deadly Siberian mining disaster

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Police in Siberia said on Friday they had arrested two state safety inspectors suspected of criminal negligence leading to loss of life as Russia’s coal mining heartland mourned one of its worst disasters since Soviet times. A gas leak in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

Eleven Dead, Dozens Unaccounted For In Siberian Coal-Mine Fire

At least 11 people have been killed and 43 injured in an explosion caused by a fire that broke out in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, while dozens are still trapped underground, authorities say. Local paramedics said four people were in serious condition, two of them...
ACCIDENTS
The Week

Siberian coal mine explosion kills dozens

At least 51 people, including several rescue workers, have died following a suspected methane-gas explosion at a Siberian coal mine on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports. Most of the approximate 285 people working in the Listvazhnaya mine were able to evacuate, but some were trapped in a distant underground...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Russia deploys coastal missile system on island chain near Japan

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its Bastion coastal missile defence system to a remote part of the Kuril island chain in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defence's Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls...
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Russia of 'high-impact' sanctions if it invades Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he wanted "concrete agreements" from NATO that it would not expand eastwards. Blinken accused Moscow of massing "tens of thousands of additional combat forces" near Ukraine's border as he geared up for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the crisis. "We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia's capital Riga.
FOREIGN POLICY

