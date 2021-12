A new update has been pushed live for Call of Duty: Vanguard that brings back the Modern Warfare classic map Shipment. This new version of the map is set in London and skews some of the containers so that they aren’t parallel to hide sightlines. The seventh iteration “also adds containers across three of the sets, provides some additional interior space with two open containers at the center, and slightly changes the objects and positions at the four corners.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO