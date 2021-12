Mariah Carey is extending her holiday reign with Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a new special premiering globally on Friday, Dec. 3. Apple TV+ just released the trailer for its second Carey-fronted Christmas extravaganza, offering a first look at the glittery, golden spectacle. “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Carey says — and we thank her for it. In addition to the first and only performance of Carey’s new single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” the special will also feature festive collaborations with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The self-proclaimed (and scientifically proven) “Queen of Christmas” will even treat us mere...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO