Detroit hopes to end skid vs Hofstra

 6 days ago

Detroit (0-4) vs. Hofstra (2-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Hofstra. Detroit is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Hofstra is coming off an 87-49 home win against Molloy on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zach Cooks has averaged 18.5 points to lead the way for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar has complemented Cooks and is maintaining an average of 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Titans are led by Antoine Davis, who is averaging 20 points.ACCURATE ANTOINE: Davis has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has scored 62.8 points per game and allowed 79 over its four-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Hofstra has 47 assists on 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three outings while Detroit has assists on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has made 10.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CAA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

