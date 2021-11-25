Graduate Legal Product Expert - International Sales Role
Sector- Technology, Law, Legal, Graduate, Discovery, Sales
Location- Central London with International Travel
Salary & Benefits- £27,000 + Commission + Bonus + Phone + Laptop + Travel
Job Type- Legal Product Expert, Full-time, Permanent, Graduate
Legal Product Expert – London, New York, Singapore
International Travel Opportunities (When Allowed)
As a Legal Product Expert (LPE), you will be involved in selling to, advising, training and supporting prominent legal professionals across the globe.
Ideally suited to tech-savvy, commercially-minded individuals, you will be excited by a fast-paced entrepreneurial role and the opportunity to transform the legal profession with the cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology platform. It is ideal for candidates who love face-to-face work and are keen to have a role that has strategic importance, not only within the firm, but also for major international clients. This role covers both Account Management and new Sales and both teams are targeted on numbers of meetings, pilots and deals signed.
There is plenty of opportunity for national and international travel as part of this role.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee and grow relationships with our large international client base
- Own specific client relationships, working closely with and supporting their use of the product
- Provide client training
- Establish relationships with key stakeholders in each business
- Understand the client’s business and developing strategy and process for increasing the use of the software within each organisation
- Identify all potential business opportunities
- Engage with new prospective clients all over the globe
- Work with key decision-makers, whilst developing and qualifying leads within the targeted markets
- Articulate the value proposition and help the prospect understand how it will improve their business, in parallel with earning trust and developing relationships
Candidate requirements:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree from a top tier university with a GPA of 3.5 or above (US) or 2:1 or above (UK)
- Articulate, motivated self-starter with a problem-solving attitude
- Commercially-minded with an entrepreneurial spirit
- Organised with excellent time management skills
- Excellent communication, written customer-facing skills
- Significant interest in, and aptitude for technology
- European languages (particularly French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Dutch) are desirable, but not essential.
