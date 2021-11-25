Business Development Executive

This company is an award-winning London animation studio offering a range of video-marketing services and bespoke animations to a range of clients, including well-known brands and charities.

They have a flat culture where everyone chips in to make things happen. The animation team project-manages, the Managing Director sells – nothing is outside of anyone’s remit.

Based in buzzy Angel, you have loads of lunch options, bars and shops. They love working there, and they hope you will too!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

You will be an integral part of a growing sales team. Key responsibilities will be generating leads from the pre-existing database, as well as having the sales prowess to generate leads from scratch using a combination of Linkedin, networking and cold calling. You will also be working closely with the creative team to support them with any projects that require some negotiation. The role is very much customer facing.

Towards the end of the first year, they aim to have given you the knowledge to be able to consult and build proposals around clients' needs.

There is also a level of marketing that will be required as a “nice to have”. This includes preparing mailouts and LinkedIn posts.

Key skills:

You’re an enthusiastic people person!

You have a real interest in advertising

Tenacious and hungry

Methodical and well-organised (a key part of sales is about organisation – keeping on top of data using Excel and loading proposals up to their sales platform)

Bonus points for: