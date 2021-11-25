ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Jessie J paused her show in Los...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jessie J reveals heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss in emotional post

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Jessie J recently got real about her emotions after revealing on social media that she suffered a pregnancy loss. According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer shared in an emotional post on Instagram that she had "decided to have...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie J
BBC

Jessie J reveals 'shock and overwhelming sadness' of miscarriage

Singer Jessie J has received an outpouring of support after revealing on Instagram that she had a miscarriage. "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," she wrote. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Paloma Faith reassures Jessie J after miscarriage

Paloma Faith has reassured Jessie J that she did the right thing by not cancelling her gig after suffering a miscarriage. The 33-year-old pop star announced on Wednesday (24.11.21) that she had got pregnant "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat. Alongside a picture of herself...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#British
Life and Style Weekly

Jessie J Suffers Pregnancy Loss, Shares Statement About Grief: ‘The Sadness Is Overwhelming’

Jessie J announced she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in an emotional statement before she was set to perform a show in Los Angeles, California. “Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying ‘Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in L.A. tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?'” the “Bang Bang” singer, 33, captioned a photo showing herself holding up a Clear Blue pregnancy test on Wednesday, November 24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Singer Jessie J reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Jessie J has announced she suffered a miscarriage. The "Domino" singer, who'd been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram on Wednesday. "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" the singer wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jessie J: Pixie Lott and Laura Whitmore lead support for singer after miscarriage news

Jessie J has received hundreds of messages of support after revealing she suffered a miscarriage this week. The pop singer, real name Jessica Cornish, shared the news from her official Instagram page, also disclosing that she had decided to have a baby on her own. She wrote: “Yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”The artist added: “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jessie J tears up on stage discussing heartbreaking miscarriage at LA show

Jessie J discussed her recent miscarriage in an emotional address to fans during a Wednesday night show at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. “I was told a long time ago that I couldn’t have children and I never believed it. I don’t believe in lies,” she said, as seen in video clips shared by fans on social media.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy