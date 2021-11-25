NUMBER OF ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES DROPS BELOW TRIPLE DIGITS IN PETTIS COUNTY

Mower County recorded 7,072 confirmed and 240 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,312 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 76 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Pam Kellogg, Division Manage with Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently 160 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 912,370, and over 874,500 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
