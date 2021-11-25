ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

NUMBER OF ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES DROPS BELOW TRIPLE DIGITS IN PETTIS COUNTY

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reaching triple digits on November 15, the active case count of COVID-19 has fallen in Pettis County. According to the Pettis County Health Center, the active case count was 101...

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chelan, Douglas counties show drop in new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties have sharply declined in the past two weeks. The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported this morning that the rate of new cases was at 346 per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks. That’s down from the 532 new cases per 100,000 residents...
CHELAN, WA
Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved Nov. 1 to Nov. 29 in Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Franklin County reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, active cases over 200

MALONE — Franklin County reported 206 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. County Manager Donna Kissane said 48 new infections and 34 recent recoveries were logged Wednesday. Franklin County Public Health on Wednesday issued a notice regarding the high number of COVID-19 cases occurring from seasonal and other celebratory gatherings, urging residents to get tested before and after gathering.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
76 additional COVID-19 cases for cumulative total of 7,312, 160 active cases recorded in Mower County Tuesday

Mower County recorded 7,072 confirmed and 240 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,312 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 76 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Pam Kellogg, Division Manage with Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently 160 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 912,370, and over 874,500 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Howard County reports lower COVID-19 case rates; Numbers from November 29th

Reported by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on November 29th:. As the weather cools and more of us are gathering indoors, we encourage residents to remain cautious and take preventative measures to mitigate COVID-19. As of 9:00 a.m. today, our 7-day average positivity rate is 2.76% and our 7-day average case rate per 100,000 of our population is 8.95. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in both ICU and Acute Care units.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 CASE RATE MORE THAN 15 PERCENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

More than 15 percent of all positive cases of COVID-19 were breakthrough cases during November 15-21 in Pettis County. According to Pettis County Health Center officials, as of November 29, there were a total of 7,765 as compared to 7,690 positive cases on November 22 and 7,607 reported November 15. This is an increase of 75 cases in the past week and 158 cases in the past two weeks.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Amarillo health department reports drop of nearly 300 active COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo health officials reported a drop of nearly 300 net active cases on Monday but also an increase in the region's hospitalization rate. According to the Amarillo Public Health Department's COVID-19 Report Card, a decrease of 296 active cases through the holiday weekend has the city at 2,600 active cases today.
AMARILLO, TX
Windham County has lowest vaccination rate and highest number of new COVID-19 cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new COVID-19 spike in Connecticut is more heavily concentrated in towns with low vaccination rates, recent data shows. A statistical analysis by the Hartford Courant found that over two weeks in November, municipalities where fewer than 60% of residents were fully vaccinated had a median rate of 26 daily cases per 100,000 residents. That’s compared to a rate of almost 14 daily cases in municipalities with more than 70% fully vaccinated residents.
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
THE LAFAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS ITS WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

There are currently less than 50 positive COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, as of Monday, November 29, 44 individuals have tested positive f0r COVID-19. The county has fully vaccinated 42.4 percent of its population, and 48.1 percent of county residents have received at least one dose.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
West Virginia active COVID cases below 6K

CHARLESTON — As the world awaits more information about the newly discovered omicron variant of COVID-19, active cases of the virus in West Virginia have dipped below 6,000. Scientists are still working to determine how much of a danger the mutated form of the virus identified in South Africa poses. It will likely be a topic of discussion in Gov. Jim Justice’s next COVID-19 briefing, scheduled for Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

