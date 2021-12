It’s Cyber Monday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Cyber Week Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Echo Deal Amazon The best Cyber Monday smart speaker deal we’ve found is definitely this 50% discount on Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which brings it down to $20. The...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO