ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

7 rock-solid PC gaming deals in the Steam Autumn Sale

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owX3S_0d6slHDt00

The Steam Autumn Sale has returned, serving up a ton of PC gaming deals for Thanksgiving weekend. The Autumn Sale is a flash in the pan compared to the longer Summer and Winter Sales, lasting only one week instead of two. While the Autumn Sale may not stick around as long, it still has plenty of good PC gaming deals to take advantage of, and we’ll go through some of the best we’ve seen here.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Ever since Mass Effect Legendary Edition launched back in May, we’re guessing there have been many waiting for a significant discount on it. With the Autumn Sale, those patient gamers now have an opportunity to strike. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is 42% off in the sale, bringing its price from $60 down to $34.79. Since Mass Effect Legendary Edition packs remasters of the three titles in the original Mass Effect Trilogy into one compilation, there’s a lot of value here, and most RPG/sci-fi fans should consider picking it up at this price.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Most of us have played Tetris before, but if you haven’t played Tetris Effect yet, you’ve missed out on what is quite possibly the best version of the classic puzzle game. With beautiful visuals, excellent music, and gameplay that can go from chill to intense in an instant, Tetris Effect is a wonderful experience. This release, Tetris Effect: Connected adds co-op and competitive multiplayer, improving on the original game even more. At its sale price of $26.79 (33% off), it’s a no-brainer for anyone even vaguely interested in Tetris.

Element TD 2

Occasionally, I’ll recommend tower defense games in these lists because I love tower defense as a genre. It’s a genre that never gets old for me, and I find that many tower defense games are infinitely replayable. This time around, the tower defense game in question is Element TD 2, a fully-fledged sequel to the tower defense game that started as a custom map for Warcraft III.

Element TD 2 isn’t getting a huge discount in the Steam Autumn Sale, as it’s on sale for $12.49 (15% off), but even at full price, it still feels like a steal thanks to its campaign and multiplayer modes. If you have some friends interested in tower defense, this is an easy buy, as those late-night cooperative sessions are a ton of fun.

Rivals of Aether

After years of seeing it as a side event at various Super Smash Bros. tournaments, I finally pulled the trigger and picked up Rivals of Aether a little while ago. While I’ve really only scratched the surface of this game so far, I can already tell that the game is a stellar alternative to Super Smash Bros. for those playing on PC. At 50% off, bringing its price down to $14.99, it’s a good buy for anyone in the mood for a platform fighter.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

While a lot of PC gamers might be occupied with the free-to-play Halo Infinite at the moment, this is a good time to remind folks that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is on PC as well. It’s a particularly good time because the entire compilation, which features ports of the original Halo trilogy, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, is on sale for $19.99 (50% off). Even if Halo Infinite is your new multiplayer squeeze, being able to play through all of the classic Halo campaigns is well worth the $20 you’ll spend on The Master Chief Collection.

Valheim

Even alongside Mass Effect, Tetris Effect, and Halo, Valheim might just be the most popular game on this list (at least judging by the sheer number of Steam reviews this game has managed to rack up). Chances are many who wanted to play Valheim have already taken the plunge, but if you haven’t yet, your patience will save you a few bucks. Valheim was already a safe buy at $20, but at $15.99 (20% off) during the Autumn Sale, it’s worth picking up for anyone who likes open-world survival games.

Loop Hero

Loop Hero is one of the best indie games to come out this year, and even those who might be growing weary of roguelikes should check it out if they haven’t already. Tasked with rebuilding a world thrown into an eternally dark, timeless loop, players will find the central concept of Loot Hero easy to grasp — and then they’ll discover there’s a lot of complexity to the game. At $8.99 (40% off) during the Autumn Sale, it’s priced well within impulse territory and should be on the radar for every roguelike fan.

Wrap-Up

While the Steam Autumn Sale might be shorter than the Winter and Summer Sales, there’s definitely no lack of deals. These discounts will be available for the entire duration of the Autumn Sale, which runs until Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Epic Games just bought Rock Band developer Harmonix

Epic is expanding its portfolio once more, announcing today that it has purchased Harmonix. While Harmonix has been a little quiet in recent years, the company was a household name not too long ago, developing some of the early Guitar Hero titles before eventually moving on and creating the Rock Band and Dance Central franchises. Now it will be joining Epic Games, and while it’ll still be working with music, it sounds like a Rock Band revival isn’t in the cards at the moment.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Epic Games Store Black Friday sale live: The best deals on games to seek

Black Friday is just a couple of days away, so of course, we’re seeing many digital storefronts kick off their Black Friday sales this week. One such store is the Epic Games Store, which launched its Black Friday sale just a short time ago. Epic is getting the jump on Steam here, launching its Black Friday sale just a few hours before Valve is expected to kick off the Steam Autumn Sale later today.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Microsoft’s virtual Xbox museum is a very detailed stroll down memory lane

If you haven’t heard by now, the Xbox brand turned 20 this year. With anniversary livestreams, controllers, and even a surprise Halo Infinite multiplayer release, we’re not sure how you could have missed the news, but that’s neither here nor there. The anniversary train hasn’t stopped rolling yet, as Microsoft has launched a new virtual museum that takes us through the history of Xbox.
MUSEUMS
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Puzzle Game#Indie Game#Pc Gaming#Autumn#The Autumn Sale#Mass Effect Trilogy#Rpg Sci Fi
windowscentral.com

Alienware's best PC gaming accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday

Dell is always on the ball when it comes to Black Friday savings, and indeed we've already begun collecting the best Dell Black Friday deals in one central spot to help you shop. Black Friday doesn't officially happen until November 26, but Dell and its Alienware gaming brand have been quick to highlight a ton of great deals ahead of the big day.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Build your dream gaming PC with these ASUS UK Black Friday deals

ASUS will have numerous deals posted on its website that cover multiple PC part categories. If you're wanting a good deal on the company's offerings, now's the time to check them out. We've gone through all the expected deals leading up to Black Friday and will showcase the best of...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

Save up to 50% with these Razer PC gaming deals at Amazon

Amazon is getting ahead of Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals this week, with a massive range of Razer PC gaming deals on the shelves. You can save up to 50% on some of the latest and greatest Razer accessories here, though it's worth noting that some products are offering far better value than others.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The best black friday Green Man Gaming PC Deals 2021

Black Friday is almost upon us but that hasn't stopped Green Man Gaming from releasing some tasty deals ahead of time. If your PC games library feels a little empty, now is the time to fill it up. I just hope you like Ubisoft titles because there are a lot of them!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Massive Black Friday PC Game Sale Features Thousands Of Steam Games

Thanksgiving turkeys have barely thawed and yet Fanatical’s Black Friday deals are already here. This year, the digital PC game retailer has unique daily flash sales, free bonus games, and giveaways in addition to the numerous discounted games and bundles available through Black Friday week. That’s a lot of potential padding for your PC backlog. Most of the games featured in Fanatical's Black Friday sale are Steam keys.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Steam Black Friday Sale: Best Deals, Offers, Discounts, & More

BEST DEALS - Steam Sales right now!. Looking to save a lot? Here are some of the best discounts on Steam right now... Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - 50% Off @ £19.99. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - 85% Off @ £2.39. FIFA 22 - 40% Off @ £29.99. click...
NFL
gamepressure.com

Gunner Heat PC Tank Simulator Will Launch on Steam

Gunner, HEAT, PC!, a tank simulator focusing mainly on single-player mode, is coming to Steam. Independent studio GHPC Dev announced that it plans to release Gunner, HEAT, PC, a simulator that enables us to control modern tanks, on Steam. The release is scheduled for the summer of 2022. However, we...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Steam Autumn Sale highlights to get you started

Right on cue (thanks for the advance notice, Valve!), the Steam Autumn Sale started today and it’ll continue running until 10:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, December 1. Nowadays, with Steam really leaning into personalized recommendations, it’s a storefront where you’re usually better served with diligent wishlist upkeep. (Says the guy who basically never wishlists anything, even cool games he’s bound to forget about.) All the same, I like to throw out any ideas I can, and here are some deals that stood out to me.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Steam Autumn Sale Affords Offers on New World, Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic and Extra PC Hits

Black Friday is nearly upon us, which implies the large 2021 Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off! You possibly can seize offers on 1000’s of video games, together with massive multiplatform video games like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to PC-exclusive hits like New World, Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, and Loss of life’s Door. Right here’s a fast collection of among the greatest offers (not like some previous years, there are not any flash offers, so browse at your leisure):
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Power Up Your PC Gaming With This ASUS ROG Laptop Deal

When it comes to gaming laptops, the ASUS ROG line has some of the best machines, and right now Best Buy has a deal where you can save hundreds on a really good model. As part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sales, which have started early, there’s a deal where you can get this ASUS ROG gaming laptop for $1,499. It’s normal price is listed at $1,849, so you’re saving $350 off the normal price tag.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Beef Up Your Gaming PC With These AMD Ryzen CPUs On Sale

A good CPU, much like a good GPU, has been hard to come by of late, but as of right now Amazon has a pretty decent deal on two awesome Ryzen CPU models. Specifically, the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5900X. These are powerful and beefy CPUs that...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Steam Autumn Sale kicks off alongside 2021 Steam Awards nominations

Just like every year, Valve has now opened the doors to its Steam Autumn Sale, and there is another Steam Awards event attached to it as well. Thousands of games, their DLC, and more are currently discounted on the store, offering PC players a new chance to lighten their wallets.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy