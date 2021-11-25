ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landau level laser

By Erich Gornik
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunable lasers in the terahertz frequency range are of great demand for many spectroscopic applications. The first continuously tunable p-Ge Landau level terahertz laser had the drawback of pulsed operation at very low temperatures. There have been promising developments of Landau level lasers based on graphene in combination with other two-dimensional...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Strong metal-support interactions induced by an ultrafast laser

Supported metal catalysts play a crucial role in the modern industry. Constructing strong metal-support interactions (SMSI) is an effective means of regulating the interfacial properties of noble metal-based supported catalysts. Here, we propose a new strategy of ultrafast laser-induced SMSI that can be constructed on a CeO2-supported Pt system by confining electric field in localized interface. The nanoconfined field essentially boosts the formation of surface defects and metastable CeOx migration. The SMSI is evidenced by covering Pt nanoparticles with the CeOx thin overlayer and suppression of CO adsorption. The overlayer is permeable to the reactant molecules. Owing to the SMSI, the resulting Pt/CeO2 catalyst exhibits enhanced activity and stability for CO oxidation. This strategy of constructing SMSI can be extended not only to other noble metal systems (such as Au/TiO2, Pd/TiO2, and Pt/TiO2) but also on non-reducible oxide supports (such as Pt/Al2O3, Au/MgO, and Pt/SiO2), providing a universal way to engineer and develop high-performance supported noble metal catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Laser cooling for quantum gases

What does it mean when we say that something is extremely cold? A physicist's answer would be: this means that atoms and molecules barely move. For several decades now, physicists have been developing techniques to create such ultracold states of matter, using lasers to bring gasses into the regime where quantum mechanics reigns. In a new 'Insight' issue of Nature Physics, UvA-physicists describe the developments in this nearly motionless yet very exciting world.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An Italian dinosaur LagerstÃ¤tte reveals the tempo and mode of hadrosauriform body size evolution

During the latest Cretaceous, the European Archipelago was characterized by highly fragmented landmasses hosting putative dwarfed, insular dinosaurs, claimed as fossil evidence of the "island rule". The Villaggio del Pescatore quarry (north-eastern Italy) stands as the most informative locality within the palaeo-Mediterranean region and represents the first, multi-individual Konservat-LagerstÃ¤tte type dinosaur-bearing locality in Italy. The site is here critically re-evaluated as early Campanian in age, thus preceding the final fragmentation stages of the European Archipelago, including all other European localities preserving hypothesized dwarfed taxa. New skeletal remains allowed osteohistological analyses on the hadrosauroid Tethyshadros insularis indicating subadult features in the type specimen whereas a second, herein newly described, larger individual is likely somatically mature. A phylogenetic comparative framework places the body-size of T. insularis in range with other non-hadrosaurid Eurasian hadrosauroids, rejecting any significant evolutionary trend towards miniaturisation in this clade, confuting its 'pygmy' status, and providing unmatched data to infer environmentally-driven body-size trends in Mesozoic dinosaurs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The agglomeration and dispersion dichotomy of human settlements on Earth

Human settlements on Earth are scattered in a multitude of shapes, sizes and spatial arrangements. These patterns are often not random but a result of complex geographical, cultural, economic and historical processes that have profound human and ecological impacts. However, little is known about the global distribution of these patterns and the spatial forces that creates them. This study analyses human settlements from high-resolution satellite imagery and provides a global classification of spatial patterns. We find two emerging classes, namely agglomeration and dispersion. In the former, settlements are fewer than expected based on the predictions of scaling theory, while an unexpectedly high number of settlements characterizes the latter. To explain the observed spatial patterns, we propose a model that combines two agglomeration forces and simulates human settlements' historical growth. Our results show that our model accurately matches the observed global classification (F1: 0.73), helps to understand and estimate the growth of human settlements and, in turn, the distribution and physical dynamics of all human settlements on Earth, from small villages to cities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oscillatory electroencephalographic patterns of arithmetic problem solving in fourth graders

Numerous studies have identified neurophysiological correlates of performing arithmetic in adults. For example, oscillatory electroencephalographic (EEG) patterns associated with retrieval and procedural strategies are well established. Whereas fact retrieval has been linked to enhanced left-hemispheric theta ERS (event-related synchronization), procedural strategies are accompanied by increased bilateral alpha ERD (event-related desynchronization). It is currently not clear if these findings generalize to children. Our study is the first to investigate oscillatory EEG activity related to strategy use and arithmetic operations in children. We assessed ERD/ERS correlates of 31 children in fourth grade (aged between nine and ten years) during arithmetic problem solving. We presented multiplication and subtraction problems, which children solved with fact retrieval or a procedure. We analyzed these four problem categories (retrieved multiplications, retrieved subtractions, procedural multiplications, and procedural subtractions) in our study. In summary, we found similar strategy-related patterns to those reported in previous studies with adults. That is, retrieval problems elicited stronger left-hemispheric theta ERS and weaker alpha ERD as compared to procedural problems. Interestingly, we observed neurophysiological differences between multiplications and subtractions within retrieval problems. Although there were no response time or accuracy differences, retrieved multiplications were accompanied by larger theta ERS than retrieved subtractions. This finding could indicate that retrieval of multiplication and subtraction facts are distinct processes, and/or that multiplications are more frequently retrieved than subtractions in this age group.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bone density and genomic analysis unfold cold adaptation mechanisms of ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego

The Fuegians, ancient inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego, are an exemplary case of a cold-adapted population, since they were capable of living in extreme climatic conditions without any adequate clothing. However, the mechanisms of their extraordinary resistance to cold remain enigmatic. Brown adipose tissue (BAT) plays a crucial role in this kind of adaptation, besides having a protective role on the detrimental effect of low temperatures on bone structure. Skeletal remains of 12 adult Fuegians, collected in the second half of XIX century, were analyzed for bone mineral density and structure. We show that, despite the unfavorable climate, bone mineral density of Fuegians was close to that seen in modern humans living in temperate zones. Furthermore, we report significant differences between Fuegians and other cold-adapted populations in the frequency of the Homeobox protein Hox-C4 (HOXC4) rs190771160 variant, a gene involved in BAT differentiation, whose identified variant is predicted to upregulate HOXC4 expression. Greater BAT accumulation might therefore explain the Fuegians extreme cold-resistance and the protection against major cold-related damage. These results increase our understanding of how ecological challenges have been important drivers of human"“environment interactions during Humankind history.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exceptional points in oligomer chains

Symmetry underpins our understanding of physical law. Open systems, those in contact with their environment, can provide a platform to explore parity-time symmetry. While classical parity-time symmetric systems have received a lot of attention, especially because of the associated advances in the generation and control of light, there is much more to be discovered about their quantum counterparts. Here we provide a quantum theory which describes the non-Hermitian physics of chains of coupled modes, which has applications across optics and photonics. We elucidate the origin of the exceptional points which govern the parity-time symmetry, survey their signatures in quantum transport, study their influence for correlations, and account for long-range interactions. We also find how the locations of the exceptional points evolve as a function of the chain length and chain parity, capturing how an arbitrary oligomer chain transitions from its unbroken to broken symmetric phase. Our general results provide perspectives for the experimental detection of parity-time symmetric phases in one-dimensional arrays of quantum objects, with consequences for light transport and its degree of coherence.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Young honeybees show learned preferences after experiencing adulterated pollen

Pollen selection affects honeybee colony development and productivity. Considering that pollen is consumed by young in-hive bees, and not by foragers, we hypothesized that young bees learn pollen cues and adjust their preferences to the most suitable pollens. To assess whether young bees show preferences based on learning for highly or poorly suitable pollens, we measured consumption preferences for two pure monofloral pollens after the bees had experienced one of them adulterated with a deterrent (amygdalin or quinine) or a phagostimulant (linoleic acid). Preferences were obtained from nurse-aged bees confined in cages and from nurse bees in open colonies. Furthermore, we tested the bees' orientation in a Y-maze using a neutral odour (Linalool or Nonanal) that had been previously associated with an amygdalin-adulterated pollen. Consumption preferences of bees, both in cages and in colonies, were reduced for pollens that had been adulterated with deterrents and increased for pollens that had been supplemented with linoleic acid. In the Y-maze, individuals consistently avoided the odours that they had previously experienced paired with the deterrent-adulterated pollen. Results show that nurse-aged bees associate pollen-based or pollen-related cues with either a distasteful/malaise experience or a tasty/nutritious event, leading to memories that bias their pollen-mediated response.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Complex correlations between microstructure and magnetic behavior in SrFeO hexaferrite nanoparticles

The magnetic properties of SrFe12O19 (SFO) hard hexaferrites are governed by the complex relation to its microstructure, determining their relevance for permanent magnetsÂ´ applications. A set of SFO nanoparticles obtained by sol"“gel self-combustion synthesis was selected for an in-depth structural X-Rays powder diffraction (XRPD) characterization by means of G(L) line-profile analysis. The obtained crystallitesÂ´ size distribution reveal a clear dependence of the size along the [001] direction on the synthesis approach, resulting in the formation of platelet-like crystallites. In addition, the size of the SFO nanoparticles was determined by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis and the average number of crystallites within a particle was estimated. These results have been evaluated to illustrate the formation of single-domain state below a critical value, and the activation volume was derived from time dependent magnetization measurements, aiming to clarify the reversal magnetization process of hard magnetic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improved dryland carbon flux predictions with explicit consideration of water-carbon coupling

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 248 (2021) Cite this article. Dryland ecosystems are dominant influences on both the trend and interannual variability of the terrestrial carbon sink. Despite their importance, dryland carbon dynamics are not well-characterized by current models. Here, we present DryFlux, an upscaled product built on a dense network of eddy covariance sites in the North American Southwest. To estimate dryland gross primary productivity, we fuse in situ fluxes with remote sensing and meteorological observations using machine learning. DryFlux explicitly accounts for intra-annual variation in water availability, and accurately predicts interannual and seasonal variability in carbon uptake. Applying DryFlux globally indicates existing products may underestimate impacts of large-scale climate patterns on the interannual variability of dryland carbon uptake. We anticipate DryFlux will be an improved benchmark for earth system models in drylands, and prompt a more sensitive accounting of water limitation on the carbon cycle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circulating pulse cavity enhancement as a method for extreme momentum transfer atom interferometry

Large-scale atom interferometers promise unrivaled strain sensitivity to mid-band gravitational waves, and will probe a new parameter space in the search for ultra-light scalar dark matter. These proposals require gradiometry with kilometer-scale baselines, a momentum separation above 104â„k between interferometer arms, and optical transitions to long-lived clock states to reach the target sensitivities. Prohibitively high optical power and wavefront flatness requirements have thus far limited the maximum achievable momentum splitting. Here we propose a scheme for optical cavity enhanced atom interferometry, using circulating, spatially resolved pulses, and intracavity frequency modulation to meet these requirements. We present parameters for the realization of 20 kW circulating pulses in a 1 km interferometer enabling 104â„k splitting on the 698 nm clock transition in 87Sr. This scheme addresses the presently insurmountable laser power requirements and is feasible in the context of a kilometer-scale atom interferometer facility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparing deuterium excess to large-scale precipitation recycling models in the tropics

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 60 (2021) Cite this article. Precipitation recycling is essential to sustaining regional ecosystems and water supplies, and it is impacted by land development and climate change. This is especially true in the tropics, where dense vegetation greatly influences recycling. Unfortunately, large-scale models of recycling often exhibit high uncertainty, complicating efforts to estimate recycling. Here, we examine how deuterium excess (d-excess), a stable-isotope quantity sensitive to recycling effects, acts as an observational proxy for recycling. While past studies have connected variability in d-excess to precipitation origins at local or regional scales, our study leverages >3000 precipitation isotope samples to quantitatively compare d-excess against three contemporary recycling models across the global tropics. Using rank-correlation, we find statistically significant agreement (\(\bar \tau = 0.52\) to \(0.70\)) between tropical d-excess and recycling that is strongly mediated by seasonal precipitation, vegetation density, and scale mismatch. Our results detail the complex relationship between d-excess and precipitation recycling, suggesting avenues for further investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Optimum design for the ballistic diode based on graphene field-effect transistors

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 89 (2021) Cite this article. We investigate the transport behavior of two-terminal graphene ballistic devices with bias voltages up to a few volts suitable for electronics applications. Four graphene devices based ballistic designs, specially fabricated from mechanically exfoliated graphene encapsulated by hexagonal boron nitride, exhibit strong nonlinear I-V characteristic curves at room temperature. A maximum asymmetry ratio of 1.58 is achieved at a current of 60"‰ÂµA at room temperature through the ballistic behavior is limited by the thermal effect at higher bias. An analytical model using a specular reflection mechanism of particles is demonstrated to simulate the specular reflection of carriers from graphene edges in the ballistic regime. The overall trend of the asymmetry ratio depending on the geometry fits reasonably with the analytical model.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Modelling ocean acidification effects with life stage-specific responses alters spatiotemporal patterns of catch and revenues of American lobster, Homarus americanus

Ocean acidification (OA) affects marine organisms through various physiological and biological processes, yet our understanding of how these translate to large-scale population effects remains limited. Here, we integrated laboratory-based experimental results on the life history and physiological responses to OA of the American lobster, Homarus americanus, into a dynamic bioclimatic envelope model to project future climate change effects on species distribution, abundance, and fisheries catch potential. Ocean acidification effects on juvenile stages had the largest stage-specific impacts on the population, while cumulative effects across life stages significantly exerted the greatest impacts, albeit quite minimal. Reducing fishing pressure leads to overall increases in population abundance while setting minimum size limits also results in more higher-priced market-sized lobsters (>"‰1Â lb), and could help mitigate the negative impacts of OA and concurrent stressors (warming, deoxygenation). However, the magnitude of increased effects of climate change overweighs any moderate population gains made by changes in fishing pressure and size limits, reinforcing that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is most pressing and that climate-adaptive fisheries management is necessary as a secondary role to ensure population resiliency. We suggest possible strategies to mitigate impacts by preserving important population demographics.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Configurable pixelated skyrmions on nanoscale magnetic grids

Topological spin textures can serve as non-volatile information carriers. Here we study the current-induced dynamics of an isolated magnetic skyrmion on a nanoscale square-grid pinning pattern formed by orthogonal defect lines with reduced magnetic anisotropy. The skyrmion on the square grid can be pixelated with a quantized size of the grid. We demonstrate that the position, size, and shape of skyrmion on the square grid are electrically configurable. The skyrmion center is quantized to be on the grid and the skyrmion may show a hopping motion instead of a continuous motion. We find that the skyrmion Hall effect can be perfectly prohibited due to the pinning effect of the grid. The pixelated skyrmion can be harnessed to build future programmable racetrack memory, multistate memory, and logic computing device. Our results will be a basis for digital information storage and computation based on pixelated topological spin textures on artificial pinning patterns.
SCIENCE

