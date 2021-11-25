ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Water Mark Way

By MiCo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4858 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous masonry stucco home sits on ½ acre lot located on 4th hole of Palmer-Deacon Golf Course. Custom home fully refinished w/dramatic entrance w/10 foot...

11700 Dry River Court

Stunning end-unit on a perfect 10 of a lot in sought after Reston. Home has been meticulously maintained and updated. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors the staircase going up and master bedroom are also all hardwood. All bathrooms have been updated. Make sure you check out all the updated double paned insulated windows, too. - - many have 2" wooden blinds window treatments. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom. Kitchen has been renovated and has white cabinets with lots of thoughtful storage. The lower level is fully finished and has a beautiful new "Therma Tru" dual swing French door going out to the spectacular stone patio and fenced yard - - you're surrounded by nature. This backyard oasis is low maintenance and a great place to unwind. There is a main level wood burning fireplace. New 25-year warranty roof install 8/19. Top of the line 18 SEER Lennox HVAC system replaced 2014. HVAC also has a newly installed Ultravation UV UltraMax Gold System for cleaner, healthier air in your home. Gorgeous landscaping has been maintained by Meadows Farms. Parking spaces are 91 and 92. Reston is a wonderful place - come see this wonderful home.
RESTON, VA
603 Prospect Place

One Bed BASEMENT UNIT - ALL INCLUDED - Property Id: 659827. One bedroom, one bath basement unit of a triplex. Separate entrance, adorable kitchen - ALL utilities included. Washer / dryer in building. Right behind UC hospital, walking access to UC campus. No Section 8. No Pets. No smoking. Apply...
CINCINNATI, OH
9308 Decatur Place

Not ONE to miss! LOCATION LOCATION! Quiet no through street! This 2 level light filled bungalow style home offers 3, could be 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious freshly painted entry level living room, dining room and kitchen, open staircase leading to the fully finished walk out basement, with additional living room, large jacuzzi bathroom, finished with designer tiles from floor to ceiling, additional bedroom/office, and laundry room. The kitchen has ample storage," Verde Laura" granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, granite tile floor, glass mosaic back splash, under cabinet LED color changing accent lighting. absolutely beautiful refreshed wood cabinets, finished in the popular "Barnyard wood finish"! Super cute! Enjoy entertaining in the beautiful Florida room leading out to a massive all brick paver, fully fenced and private courtyard. truly an entertainers dream! Some other features include new vinyl double hung windows, plank laminate flooring throughout, all flat black door hardware including hinges, and switch plates. Final details in progress! Join me at the Open House on Saturday December 4th at 1:00PM! See you then.
12230 Apple Orchard Court

Bright and spacious colonial townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms ideally located in the sought after Fair Ridge neighborhood of Fairfax. The home's main level offers hardwood floors, a large living room, as well as a separate dining room off of the kitchen. The kitchen has convenient access to the large back deck which overlooks trees. The upper level boasts vaulted ceilings in the primary bedroom with lots of natural light, his/hers closet space and a private full bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level with a hallway accessible full bath. The basement features a multi-purpose rec room with a wood burning fireplace as well as walkout access to the fenced backyard. The lower level has a bedroom with natural light and a full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout the home.Cross streets to the property are Rt. 50 and Monument Drive. The home is conveniently located close to I-66 and the Fairfax County Parkway. Bus stop with access to the Vienna Metro is walking distance. Fairfax Towne Center is also walk distance with access to all your daily needs. Parks, shopping, dining, and grocery stores are in abundance in this coveted Fair Lakes neighborhood.
FAIRFAX, VA
20 Swan Drive

Welcome home to this completely remodeled Craftsmen style bungalow that is centrally located near Downtown Fredericksburg, restaurants, shopping and I-95. This home has a stunning remodeled kitchen with new modern granite countertops, new floors, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The gleaming original wood floors have just been refinished. The bathroom has new flooring and brand new modern shower/tub combination.+- This home has fresh paint throughout. You will enjoy your quiet evenings hanging out on the patio looking over your large backyard that leads to the woods. There is a detached one-car garage and a separate large shed for extra storage or a work space. There is a one year home warranty included. Don+GGt wait as this home will not last long!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
38 W Twinvale Loop

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1733 Sq. Ft. Beautiful townhome on a cul-de-sac street that backs to a lush greenbelt, which means no rear neighbors! Located in Alden Bridge, zoned to exemplary schools and close to area parks, restaurants and shops. Neutral paint, abundant windows, tile and laminate wood-look flooring throughout (no carpet!). Open concept island kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and gas cooktop overlooks the breakfast room and den; Owner’s retreat, two bedrooms and a bonus room up; two car attached garage; easy maintenance fenced yard with patio too! Washer/dryer/fridge included.
9020 Constant Course

Highly sought after three bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath all brick garage town home in the Snowden Ridge community of Howard County! The well appointed eat in kitchen was updated within the last 5 years with upgraded 42"dark walnut color soft close cabinetry & under cabinet lighting with a stainless steel appliance package. The updated granite countertops provide more than ample counter space for cooking and food preparation. Off the kitchen you will find a large wooden deck on the rear of the home with privacy fencing on both sides of the deck. On the second level you will find 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The finished basement is perfect for a home office and or rec room and there is another half bathroom. In the attached garage you will find additional storage with ample space for vehicle parking. This home is centrally located in Howard county and close to all major routes, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, NSA & Ft Meade. 1 yr Cinch home warranty included in the sale!
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
522 Denny St

Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
HIGH POINT, NC
6267 Savannah Ave

One Bedroom Apartment with porch and garage - This one bedroom apartment has large Living Room with a covered front porch and separate garage, plus a large storage area in basement. The Living Room is carpeted with a closet and it leads to kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove. The adjacent dining area is across from the kitchen with tile on the walls and floor and a ceiling fan. The hallway to the bedroom has a closet opposite the bathroom which has tile flooring and tub and shower. The large bedroom has carpet on the floor and a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining area. There is large separate storage room in the basement plus coin laundry. Water and heat included. No section 8. www.tproprtiesllc.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
4707 Fulton Street NW

Just Listed and Open Sunday! Welcome to 4707 Fulton Street NW in the coveted Wesley Heights neighborhood. This gorgeous 5 bedroom field-stone home sits prominently on a 10,000+ sqft lot with a private and serene saltwater pool and wonderful outdoor living space. The first floor of this special home features a large, gourmet kitchen that opens to an inviting family room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room overlooking the backyard, a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, and two powder rooms. The second level includes a generous primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms and large dressing room as well as two additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Above, the third level has a large office and bedroom with en suite bathroom. The lower level feature a cozy recreation room with gas fireplace, gym, fifth bedroom and full bathroom, ample storage, and two car garage. Outside, a fantastic saltwater, heated pool with outdoor kitchen and outdoor shower. This stunning home checks every box!
9610 Shuttle Court N

Be in your new home by the end of the year. This completely renovated/like new 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial is located in Brandywine Country community. The renovation includes new carpet, ceramic flooring, new tile exterior walkway, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen granite countertops, new light bathroom light fixtures, Trex deck flooring, and fresh paint. The main level has Livingroom, formal dining room, sunken family room with skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace and kitchen on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms to include Owner's suite with vaulted ceilings and skylight. The basement is finished to include a bonus room and a full bathroom with jetted tub. The home backs to trees and has a cement basketball court. No HOA. The seller is motivated to get this one sold by the end of the year. SEE IT TODAY.
BRANDYWINE, MD
For One Family, Adaptive Design Turned a 1960s Ranch House into a Home

When Jackie and Jonathan Orent realized it was time to move, one requirement topped their must-haves: a single-level floor plan that would allow their son to live like everyone else in the house. Ben, nine, has cerebral palsy and is on the autism spectrum, and because he’s in a wheelchair, Jackie had to carry him up and down the stairs of their two-story Colonial in Pawtucket.
Modern Villa by Portuguese Architect Maria Fradinho of FRARI Atelier

Discover an architecture project where the pool enters the house where fun and connectivity to the outside is part of the living experience. This modern villa, which is located in the vicinity of the city of Aveiro, is part of a residential area with a low occupancy rate. The proposed building is an inhomogeneous piece made up of different volumes that form a single body. The common rooms are organized on the ground floor with an entrance hall, a kitchen with a dining area, a living room, and a toilet as well as the technical areas including a double garage, machine room, and laundry room. The private rooms are organized on the first floor with two bedrooms served by a common hallway with a closet, work area, and a bathroom as well as a suite with its own wardrobe and bathroom. Formally, the architectural piece is delimited by the lines of the allotment garden plan into which it is inserted and delimits its outer boundaries. The volume resulting from these alignments is then developed through a diagonal cut. This enables a vertical division of the volume with facades of different widths in order to ensure the desired programmatic distribution. The division into floors and the subsequent elimination of the upper western volume results in a three-volume form through successive sections to the initial volume. Each volume is treated as a “box” with uniform sizes. The volumes enable different experiences inside and different relationships to the outside, which everyone can use for orientation. This guarantees the variety of the desired (indoor/outdoor experiences at the expense of the small size of the property. One of the volumes on the ground floor expands towards the street and ensures a frontal alignment with the rest of the apartments. This also allows the same volume to be withdrawn on the rear facade so that the pool approaches the facade of the building and thus ensures a direct relationship between them. At this point, it is possible to jump from the house directly in the pool or simply enjoy the lighting effects that the reflection of the water gives on the upper console. The play of colors between white and black makes it possible to define the exception to this volume, which, in contrast to the other two, is dark gray. Regarding the exterior design, the house is surrounded by green landscaped spaces, with the exception of a ceramic terrace in the back yard, which allows the transition from the use of the dining room to the outside. This area is protected by a pergola, which guarantees the right shade for this space. The pergola is drawn in continuation of the adjoining volume as if it were fragmented until it became minimal, stylized parts that form the structural portal.
141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal living room, formal dining room, and family room, on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there are 3 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast and could be a great commercial or residential investment.
3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
272 Victoria Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 540645)

Two story Cabin with everything almost NEW! Carpet, laminate wood floors, dishwasher, range, and toilet all new! Fresh paint inside and out including front and rear decks. Move in ready with fireplace complete with Heat-O-Later for those cold nights. Country Kitchen comes with new range and dishwasher, with pantry under the stairs. Second level features two spacious bedrooms with views front and rear. Indoor laundry room added at rear with storage cabinets and 1/4 bathroom. 220 volt also installed, for future indoor Spa or Sauna. Sliding door to large outside rear deck to entertain family and friends! Two storage sheds with plenty of storage! 10 minutes to Ski slopes and Marina. Elementary & High Schools, Post Office Fire Station, all within half mile radius of cabin.
6215 N 13TH PLACE

Amazing 2bedroom townhome 12th street Rose Lane - Charming 2bedroom unit has been fully remodeled, new kitchen cabinetrs, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave, ceiling fans, stone flooring, 2 panel doors, custom window coverings,security screen doors, lots of closet space, private rear patio with grass yard, covered parking, storage room ($25month) & on site laundry room. New HVAC system keeps the utility costs low. Water,trash & landscaping service is included. Units like this dont come available often & will rent fast. Showing by appt only. Pets ok with $250deposit+ $25per month $1495rent/$1200 security deposit, Apply online or call Mike for details 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
PHOTOS: 1920s Ellsworth farmhouse for sale

This classic farmhouse is bursting with charm. The history of the home has been put on full display with painted and exposed beams throughout the main floor, original hardwood floors, beautiful built-ins, crown moulding, baseboards and window trim. Recent updates add to the feel of the home. Light fixtures, a sliding barn door and an updated kitchen all adhere to a farmhouse style with just a touch of industrial decor.
