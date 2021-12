“Think of this as banana bread but seriously leveled up. This cake is inspired by the pineapple upside-down cakes my mother always made around the holidays. Here, I replace the pineapple with ripe bananas and finish the top with a glossy, crackling sugar crust that shatters with the back of a spoon. Yes, it requires a kitchen torch to make (a broiler won’t fully melt the sugar and will instead adhere the cake to whatever baking sheet or pan it is on), but that’s a tool well worth adding to your kitchen tool kit. The batter itself makes the most of easy-to-find ingredients, with coconut milk, olive oil, and almond meal bringing extra flavor and rich texture to the party.” —DeVonn Francis.

