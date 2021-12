The Jurassic World films, and their Jurassic Park predecessors, gave movie fans a look at the mayhem that occurs when dinosaurs are brought back to life in the present. However, in the five-minute “prologue” trailer released today for Jurassic World: Dominion (aka Jurassic World 3), we get a different point of view entirely. For the first time in the franchise, viewers get a glimpse of the dinosaurs in their native environment, 65 million years ago. While not part of the upcoming film, the opening sequence of the prologue plays like a nature film, as the dinosaurs are simply animals existing in harmony with each other. Well, kind of.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO