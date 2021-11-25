Why Tim Draper Is Betting Big on Crypto

Apple's CEO feels it is 'reasonable' to own crypto as part of a diversified portfolio. Venmo, PayPal, and Square already support a number of crypto features. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant had no immediate plans to accept cryptocurrency, thereby putting an end to rumours about potentially enabling cryptos into products like Apple Pay and Apple Card, Coin Rivet reported. At The New York Times DealBook conference, he commented that the company had no intention to start accepting crypto, adding that there were other things Apple was ‘definitely looking at’.
