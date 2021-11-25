ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tim Draper Is Betting Big on Crypto

 8 days ago

Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat...

TheStreet

Luna Grabs New Admirers As Hot Crypto Bet

The Luna token continues to hit record highs and is climbing the digital currency ranks to become the “latest shiny thing in the crypto space.”. The native token of the Terra blockchain was trading above $66 on Thursday, according to data from Messari, which is up about 60% over the past week.
moneyandmarkets.com

On The Verge: Why Crypto Could Get Even BIGGER

As big as cryptocurrency is, it still flies under the radar for many American investors…but something is on the horizon that could change that forever. The journey to becoming crypto-competent continues as we delve deeper into the Blockchain phenomenon, and what we’re finding is that it’s a whole new world.
techgig.com

Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: What global CEOs think of crypto

Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly endorses cryptocurrency. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that he does not own any digital coin. recently revealed his investment plans for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have collectively grown to over a $3.3 trillion valuation, beating out the likes of big companies like Apple and Microsoft...
investing.com

Tim Draper’s ‘odd’ rules for investing in success

Its true, Tim Draper has picked losers. He tells me this even before I ask him. The VC legend who backed Hotmail, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), SpaceX, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Ledger and many other successful companies readily coughs up that he has invested in lemons. Some, he says, have totally gone out of business, but others just didnt give him the money back.
Tim Draper
Amanda Lang
NEWSBTC

Why This Crypto Billionaire Abandoned Ethereum

Ethereum which is the second-largest cryptocurrency project in the globe has enjoyed the support of major and big-time investors in recent years. Its growth over the last year has helped to further reinforce why investors tend to choose the altcoin over Bitcoin. One of those who have supported Ethereum openly and majorly in the past has been Su Zhu, CEO, and CIO of Three Arrows Capital, a Singapore-based fund management firm.
Lebanon-Express

Why I'll Invest in Crypto, but Not for Retirement

When it comes to cryptocurrency, it's fair to say that I'm a late adopter. Initially, I was firm on shying away from all things crypto-related. Recently, I've changed my tune and am doing some research to see what coins might be most suitable for my portfolio. I don't want to rush into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, just because it's the name I'm most familiar with.
u.today

Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Tim Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

Coinhako, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has added support for Shiba Inu, the company announced Monday. Its users are now able to trade the so-called "Dogecoin killer" against the Singapore dollar (SGD), the U.S. dollar (USD) and the Vietnamese dong (VND). Coinhako also operates a wallet, which now allows safely storing...
institutionalinvestor.com

Here’s How Institutional Investors’ Bets on Crypto Are Performing

Institutions that want to invest in new asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies, face plenty of barriers, including their size, risk parameters set by their boards, performance history, and the potential stigma of being wrong. But public pension funds and other big investors, including insurance companies, are dipping their toes into...
investmentu.com

Why Is Crypto Crashing? Here’s Why Crypto Markets Are Down

Here come the crypto bears. “Why is crypto crashing,” they ask though their smirks. But it makes sense that long-term holders would be asking the same question. After all, Bitcoin is just a week off its all-time high. So whatever could be pushing the crypto market down? It’s been hit...
invezz.com

Tim Cook silences rumours about enabling crypto

Apple's CEO feels it is 'reasonable' to own crypto as part of a diversified portfolio. Venmo, PayPal, and Square already support a number of crypto features. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant had no immediate plans to accept cryptocurrency, thereby putting an end to rumours about potentially enabling cryptos into products like Apple Pay and Apple Card, Coin Rivet reported. At The New York Times DealBook conference, he commented that the company had no intention to start accepting crypto, adding that there were other things Apple was ‘definitely looking at’.
CIO

IT key to Vast Bank’s bold bet on crypto

In this era of constant change, the cutting edge can come from seemingly unlikely places. Squeezed between megabanks and a rash of emerging fintechs, family-owned Vast Bank is seeking to stand out by becoming among if not the first US bank to offer cryptocurrency services directly to retail customers. The...
MarketRealist

Litecoin (LTC) Could Be a Good Long-Term Crypto Bet

Litecoin’s price has gained 68 percent YTD. It hit an all-time high of $413 in May and is down almost 50 percent from that peak. While the coin is on an ascent, the relative gains in Litecoin are much lower than many other cryptos. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins have surged on their merits and so have many meme-inspired cryptos due to investors’ fear of missing out. On Nov. 8–9, LTC started surging and gained almost 30 percent before falling again. What's Litecoin's price prediction?
velillum.com

Key Reasons Why Crypto Traders Lose Money

Cryptocurrency trading is the hottest topic right now, and exchanges are opening up to accommodate it. These include Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro (formerly GDAX) etc. As with any trade or financial market speculation system, you can either be a winner or a loser. The only question is what percent of trades will be profitable for you. In this article, we will discuss some of why crypto traders lose money so as not to repeat them as they occur once more!
investing.com

'Big Short' Burry exits bearish bet on Tesla

NEW YORK (Reuters) - (This Nov. 15 story corrects headline to delete "Google" and corrects first paragraph to delete "Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google," correcting to show that Burry did not exit a bearish bet on Google. The story also corrects fifth paragraph to "put," not "call," to show that Burry had held a bullish position on Google) Fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame exited bearish bets on Tesla Inc and fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund last quarter, according to SEC filings released on Monday.
