ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 bln fighter jet contract falls short - source

By David Ljunggren
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJYT5_0d6sYOI500

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - In a surprise move, Canada has told Boeing Co (BA.N) that its contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard, a defense source said on Thursday.

This means only Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Sweden's Saab AB (SAABb.ST) are left in the race to supply 88 jets. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).

Boeing had entered its F-18 Super Hornet. The Canadian Press was the first the report the news.

Defense analysts had been certain Ottawa would exclude Saab's Gripen plane. Unlike Canada, Sweden is neither a member of NATO or NORAD, the North American defense organization.

Canada belongs to the consortium that developed Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the preferred choice of the air force.

The competition is being overseen by the office of Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Lockheed Martin declined to comment. No one at Saab was available for comment. Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis said by email that the company would reserve comment pending official notification from Ottawa.

Boeing clashed with Canada in 2017 after it complained Ottawa was unfairly subsidizing a passenger jet made by Montreal-based rival Bombardier.

Canada responded by saying it would look less favorably on a fighter jet bid from a company that had harmed national interests, but nonetheless allowed Boeing to take part.

The Liberals took power in 2015 vowing not to buy the F-35 on the grounds that it was too costly, but have since softened their line.

Canada has been trying unsuccessfully for more than a decade to replace its aging F-18 fighters. The former Conservative administration said in 2010 that it would buy 65 F-35 jets but later scrapped the decision, triggering years of delays and reviews.

($1 = 1.2649 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Canada bars Boeing from fighter race, indicates bid hurt by airliner row

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday excluded Boeing Co (BA.N) from a multi-billion-dollar race to supply 88 new fighter jets and indicated a previous clash between the U.S. company and a Canadian aircraft maker influenced the decision. The move means only Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Sweden's Saab...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Canada excludes Boeing from fighter jet competition

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has officially narrowed its decade-long hunt for a new fighter jet to two choices as the federal government confirmed U.S. aerospace giant Boeing’s Super Hornet is out of the running to replace the military’s aging CF-18s. The announcement on Wednesday from Public Services and Procurement Canada came nearly a week after Boeing had reportedly been told its bid for the $19-billion contract did not meet Ottawa’s requirements. The federal procurement department confirmed Wednesday that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter and the Swedish Saab Gripen are the only two aircraft still in contention.
POLITICS
eturbonews.com

Replacing Canada’s Fighter Jets with New Ones

As part of its defense policy, “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” the Government of Canada is acquiring 88 advanced fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through a competitive process that will ensure the requirements of the RCAF are met while ensuring best value for Canadians. Today, the Government of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

In Surprising Move, Canada Rules Boeing Out of Finalists to Build New Fighter Planes

Public Services and Procurement Canada released a statement Wednesday announcing the final two candidates for new fighter jets for the country which did not include Boeing's Super Hornet, a move that surprised many, according to The Associated Press. In the search to replace the CF-18 Hornet from American manufacturer McDonnell...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Jets#Boeing Co Lrb Ba N#Saab Ab#Super Hornet#The Canadian Press#Nato#North American#The Office Of Procurement#Conservative
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s emissions-cutting efforts falling short -environment watchdog

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – Canada’s official environment watchdog on Thursday rapped the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for incoherent and poorly designed efforts to slow climate change. Canada has never met a target to cut emissions of greenhouse gases. Trudeau’s government, in power since 2015, says it will...
ENVIRONMENT
Aviation Week

Canadian Government Disqualifies Boeing Bid For Fighter Deal

The Canadian government has confirmed that Boeing has been disqualified from the competition to replace the CF-18 fleet with up to 88 new fighters. The decision announced on Dec. 1 by the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) agency leaves the Lockheed Martin F-35A Block 4 and Saab Gripen E...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Boeing
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy