Big data analytics in tourism is the information of travelers produced by themselves which helps in prescriptive, diagnostics, descriptives, and predictive data collection to be used in the tourism industry for any decision making. It improves the process in the tourism industry by analyzing the data of travelers to serve them better. It also helps in anticipating the requirement of the tourism industry accurately, setting the pricing strategies precisely, and improves the customer experience.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO