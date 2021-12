Opportunities in the building information modeling market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the building information modeling market is expected to reach $9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10%. In this market, software is expected to remain the largest offering, and residential and commercial buildings segment is expected to remain the largest technology. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.

