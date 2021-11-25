Pharmaceutical Membrane Technology Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Amazon Filters Ltd., 3M Company, Pall Corporation

Opportunities in the energy cable market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the energy cable market is expected to reach $142.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.4%. In this market, low voltage cable is the largest segment by voltage type, whereas utilities are largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like Economic expansion, industrialization, urbanization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for energy cables.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO