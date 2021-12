KATU is celebrating the Season of Giving by sharing local organizations that need our support. One of those organizations--Smile Oregon--works to ensure that every family affected by a cleft or craniofacial conditions living in Oregon and SW Washington has access to the coordinated care they deserve by providing support, awareness, and education. Judah Garfinkle, DMD, Smile Oregon Founder & Board President joined us along with Smile Oregon family Jennifer Stoner and her son Jayden, to share how you can help this special organization.

