Rugged embedded computer brand Cincoze launched the DI-1100 series in the DIAMOND product line. Equipped with Intel® Core™ Whiskey Lake-U CPUs, they provide high-performance and ultra-low power consumption 15W TDP. The series is ideal for space-limited applications and those with limited power availability because of its compact design, flexible expansion options, -40 to 70°C wide temperature support, 9 to 48 VDC input voltage support, and various installation options. For a long time already, customers have chosen the DI series because it solves many of the pain points in harsh environments. The newer and faster DI-1100 adds another dimension for autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, environmental monitoring, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO