Woman, 18, charged in double stabbing

HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old woman faces assault charges following a stabbing of two people on Tuesday.

According to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point about 11:11 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. At the scene, deputies found two adult victims who had been stabbed. Both were transported to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kayla Therrell, 18, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She received a $50,000 bond.

No names or further details are being released at this time, according to the release.