ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Woman, 18, charged in double stabbing

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old woman faces assault charges following a stabbing of two people on Tuesday.

According to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point about 11:11 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. At the scene, deputies found two adult victims who had been stabbed. Both were transported to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kayla Therrell, 18, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She received a $50,000 bond.

No names or further details are being released at this time, according to the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

India reports first Omicron cases, no plan to authorize boosters

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Supreme Court signals support for upholding Mississippi's restrictive abortion law

Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

GOP fears boomerang as threat of government shutdown grows

The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline. Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
203
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy