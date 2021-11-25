ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCMICRO: a scalable, modular image-processing pipeline for multiplexed tissue imaging

By Denis Schapiro
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly multiplexed tissue imaging makes detailed molecular analysis of single cells possible in a preserved spatial context. However, reproducible analysis of large multichannel images poses a substantial computational challenge. Here, we describe a modular and open-source computational pipeline, MCMICRO, for performing the sequential steps needed to transform whole-slide images into single-cell...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A novel paper MAP method for rapid high resolution histological analysis

Three-dimensional visualization of cellular and subcellular-structures in histological-tissues is essential for understanding the complexities of biological-phenomena, especially with regards structural and spatial relationships and pathologlical-diagnosis. Recent advancements in tissue-clearing technology, such as Magnified Analysis of Proteome (MAP), have significantly improved our ability to study biological-structures in three-dimensional space; however, their wide applicability to a variety of tissues is limited by long incubation-times and a need for advanced imaging-systems that are not readily available in most-laboratories. Here, we present optimized MAP-based method for paper-thin samples, Paper-MAP, which allow for rapid clearing and subsequent imaging of three-dimensional sections derived from various tissues using conventional confocal-microscopy. Paper-MAP successfully clear tissues within 1-day, compared to the original-MAP, without significant differences in achieved optical-transparency. As a proof-of-concept, we investigated the vasculature and neuronal-networks of a variety of human and rodent tissues processed via Paper-MAP, in both healthy and diseased contexts, including Alzheimer's disease and glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure for large-scale behavioural neuroscience

The use of rodents to acquire understanding of the function of neural circuits and of the physiological, genetic and developmental underpinnings of behaviour has been constrained by limitations in the scalability, automation and high-throughput operation of implanted wireless neural devices. Here we report scalable and modular hardware and software infrastructure for setting up and operating remotely programmable miniaturized wireless networks leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy for the study of the long-term behaviour of large groups of rodents. The integrated system allows for automated, scheduled and real-time experimentation via the simultaneous and independent use of multiple neural devices and equipment within and across laboratories. By measuring the locomotion, feeding, arousal and social behaviours of groups of mice or rats, we show that the system allows for bidirectional data transfer from readily available hardware, and that it can be used with programmable pharmacological or optogenetic stimulation. Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure should facilitate the remote operation of fully automated large-scale and long-term closed-loop experiments for the study of neural circuits and animal behaviour.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New “Image Analysis Pipeline” Gives Rapid Insight Into How Cells Are Changed by Disease

A new “image analysis pipeline” is giving scientists rapid new insight into how disease or injury have changed the body, down to the individual cell. It’s called TDAExplore, which takes the detailed imaging provided by microscopy, pairs it with a hot area of mathematics called topology, which provides insight on how things are arranged, and the analytical power of artificial intelligence to give, for example, a new perspective on changes in a cell resulting from ALS and where in the cell they happen, says Dr. Eric Vitriol, cell biologist and neuroscientist at the Medical College of Georgia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
Nature.com

A high-throughput pipeline for scalable kit-free RNA extraction

An overreliance on commercial, kit-based RNA extraction in the molecular diagnoses of infectious disease presents a challenge in the event of supply chain disruptions and can potentially hinder testing capacity in times of need. In this study, we adapted a well-established, robust TRIzol-based RNA extraction protocol into a high-throughput format through miniaturization and automation. The workflow was validated by RT-qPCR assay for SARS-CoV-2 detection to illustrate its scalability without interference to downstream diagnostic sensitivity and accuracy. This semi-automated, kit-free approach offers a versatile alternative to prevailing integrated solid-phase RNA extraction proprietary systems, with the added advantage of improved cost-effectiveness for high volume acquisition of quality RNA whether for use in clinical diagnoses or for diverse molecular applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computational fluid dynamics modeling of cough transport in an aircraft cabin

To characterize the transport of respiratory pathogens during commercial air travel, Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations were performed to track particles expelled by coughing by a passenger assigned to different seats on a Boeing 737 aircraft. Simulation data were post-processed to calculate the amounts of particles inhaled by nearby passengers. Different airflow rates were used, as well as different initial conditions to account for random fluctuations of the flow field. Overall, 80% of the particles were removed from the cabin in 1.3"“2.6Â min, depending on conditions, and 95% of the particles were removed in 2.4"“4.6Â min. Reducing airflow increased particle dispersion throughout the cabin but did not increase the highest exposure of nearby passengers. The highest exposure was 0.3% of the nonvolatile mass expelled by the cough, and the median exposure for seats within 3 feet of the cough discharge was 0.1%, which was in line with recent experimental testing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy of AAV serotypes to target Schwann cells after intrathecal and intravenous delivery

To optimize gene delivery to myelinating Schwann cells we compared clinically relevant AAV serotypes and injection routes. AAV9 and AAVrh10 vectors expressing either EGFP or the neuropathy-associated gene GJB1/Connexin32 (Cx32) under a myelin specific promoter were injected intrathecally or intravenously in wild type and Gjb1-null mice, respectively. Vector biodistribution in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves was higher in AAVrh10 injected mice while EGFP and Cx32 expression rates and levels were similar between the two serotypes. A gradient of biodistribution away from the injection site was seen with both intrathecal and intravenous delivery, while similar expression rates were achieved despite higher vector amounts injected intravenously. Quantified immune cells in relevant tissues were similar to non-injected littermates. Overall, AAV9 and AAVrh10 efficiently transduce Schwann cells throughout the peripheral nervous system with both clinically relevant routes of administration, although AAV9 and intrathecal injection may offer a more efficient approach for treating demyelinating neuropathies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Configurable pixelated skyrmions on nanoscale magnetic grids

Topological spin textures can serve as non-volatile information carriers. Here we study the current-induced dynamics of an isolated magnetic skyrmion on a nanoscale square-grid pinning pattern formed by orthogonal defect lines with reduced magnetic anisotropy. The skyrmion on the square grid can be pixelated with a quantized size of the grid. We demonstrate that the position, size, and shape of skyrmion on the square grid are electrically configurable. The skyrmion center is quantized to be on the grid and the skyrmion may show a hopping motion instead of a continuous motion. We find that the skyrmion Hall effect can be perfectly prohibited due to the pinning effect of the grid. The pixelated skyrmion can be harnessed to build future programmable racetrack memory, multistate memory, and logic computing device. Our results will be a basis for digital information storage and computation based on pixelated topological spin textures on artificial pinning patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emerging trends of therapy related myeloid neoplasms following modern cancer therapeutics in the United States

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a risk factor for the development of therapy-related myelodysplastic syndromes (tMDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (tAML). Adoption of targeted-immunotherapeutics since 2011, may alter the risk of CH progression to tMDS/AML. To study this, we evaluated risk of tMDS and tAML in 667 588"‰â‰¥"‰1-year survivors of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma and multiple-myeloma (MM) diagnosed during: 2000"“2005, 2006"“2010 and 2011"“2016. The risk of tMDS increased significantly after NSCLC across all time periods (Ptrend"‰="‰0.002) while tAML risk decreased from 2006"“2010 to 2011"“2016, coinciding with increasing use of non-chemotherapeutic agents. tAML risk after RCC decreased (Ptrend"‰="‰0.007) whereas tMDS risk did not significantly change over time. After melanoma, tMDS and tAML risks were similar to the general population. tMDS and tAML risk after MM increased from the first to second time-period, however, only risk of tMDS decreased during last period. We report diverging trends in the risk of tAML and tMDS after adoption of modern cancer therapies for specific cancers. It is imperative to further explore impact of contemporary treatment strategies on clonal evolution. Modern treatments via their discrete mechanism of actions on pre-existing CH may alter the risk of subsequent tMDS and tAML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intestinal microbiota modulation and improved growth in pigs with post-weaning antibiotic and ZnO supplementation but only subtle microbiota effects with Bacillus altitudinis

The objective was to evaluate the effect of dietary Bacillus altitudinis spore supplementation during day (D)0"“28 post-weaning (PW) and/or D29"“56 PW compared with antibiotic and zinc oxide (AB"‰+"‰ZnO) supplementation on pig growth and gut microbiota. Eighty piglets were selected at weaning and randomly assigned to one of five dietary treatments: (1) negative control (Con/Con); (2) probiotic spores from D29"“56 PW (Con/Pro); (3) probiotic spores from D0"“28 PW (Pro/Con); (4) probiotic spores from D0"“56 PW (Pro/Pro) and (5) AB"‰+"‰ZnO from D0"“28 PW. Overall, compared with the AB"‰+"‰ZnO group, the Pro/Con group had lower body weight, average daily gain and feed intake and the Pro/Pro group tended to have lower daily gain and feed intake. However, none of these parameters differed between any of the probiotic-treated groups and the Con/Con group. Overall, AB"‰+"‰ZnO-supplemented pigs had higher Bacteroidaceae and Prevotellaceae and lower Lactobacillaceae and Spirochaetaceae abundance compared to the Con/Con group, which may help to explain improvements in growth between D15"“28 PW. The butyrate-producing genera Agathobacter, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia were more abundant in the Pro/Con group compared with the Con/Con group on D35 PW. Thus, whilst supplementation with B. altitudinis did not enhance pig growth performance, it did have a subtle, albeit potentially beneficial, impact on the intestinal microbiota.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A machine learning pipeline revealing heterogeneous responses to drug perturbations on vascular smooth muscle cell spheroid morphology and formation

Machine learning approaches have shown great promise in biology and medicine discovering hidden information to further understand complex biological and pathological processes. In this study, we developed a deep learning-based machine learning algorithm to meaningfully process image data and facilitate studies in vascular biology and pathology. Vascular injury and atherosclerosis are characterized by neointima formation caused by the aberrant accumulation and proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) within the vessel wall. Understanding how to control VSMC behaviors would promote the development of therapeutic targets to treat vascular diseases. However, the response to drug treatments among VSMCs with the same diseased vascular condition is often heterogeneous. Here, to identify the heterogeneous responses of drug treatments, we created an in vitro experimental model system using VSMC spheroids and developed a machine learning-based computational method called HETEROID (heterogeneous spheroid). First, we established a VSMC spheroid model that mimics neointima-like formation and the structure of arteries. Then, to identify the morphological subpopulations of drug-treated VSMC spheroids, we used a machine learning framework that combines deep learning-based spheroid segmentation and morphological clustering analysis. Our machine learning approach successfully showed that FAK, Rac, Rho, and Cdc42 inhibitors differentially affect spheroid morphology, suggesting that multiple drug responses of VSMC spheroid formation exist. Overall, our HETEROID pipeline enables detailed quantitative drug characterization of morphological changes in neointima formation, that occurs in vivo, by single-spheroid analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
Nature.com

Preclinical therapeutics ex ovo quail eggs as a biomimetic automation-ready xenograft platform

Preclinical cancer research ranges from in vitro studies that are inexpensive and not necessarily reflective of the tumor microenvironment to mouse studies that are better models but prohibitively expensive at scale. Chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) assays utilizing Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) are a cost-effective screening method to precede and minimize the scope of murine studies for anti-cancer efficacy and drug toxicity. To increase the throughput of CAM assays we have built and optimized an 11-day platform for processing up to 200 quail eggs per screening to evaluate drug efficacy and drug toxicity caused by a therapeutic. We demonstrate ex ovo concordance with murine in vivo studies, even when the in vitro and in vivo studies diverge, suggesting a role for this quail shell-free CAM xenograft assay in the validation of new anti-cancer agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanism of phosphate sensing and signaling revealed by rice SPX1-PHR2 complex structure

Phosphate, a key plant nutrient, is perceived through inositol polyphosphates (InsPs) by SPX domain-containing proteins. SPX1 an inhibit the PHR2 transcription factor to maintain Pi homeostasis. How SPX1 recognizes an InsP molecule and represses transcription activation by PHR2 remains unclear. Here we show that, upon binding InsP6, SPX1 can disrupt PHR2 dimers and form a 1:1 SPX1-PHR2 complex. The complex structure reveals that SPX1 helix Î±1 can impose a steric hindrance when interacting with the PHR2 dimer. By stabilizing helix Î±1, InsP6 allosterically decouples the PHR2 dimer and stabilizes the SPX1-PHR2 interaction. In doing so, InsP6 further allows SPX1 to engage with the PHR2 MYB domain and sterically block its interaction with DNA. Taken together, our results suggest that, upon sensing the surrogate signals of phosphate, SPX1 inhibits PHR2 via a dual mechanism that attenuates dimerization and DNA binding activities of PHR2.
SCIENCE

