BittWare Squeezes Ten FPGAs Into a 4U Box

By Max Smolaks
Data Center Knowledge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican hardware specialist BittWare has launched TeraBox 4102S – a 4U server for FPGA enthusiasts that fits up to 10 double-width PCIe cards. That’s two more cards than a typical 4U server....

#Fpgas#American#Terabox#Supermicro#Ai#Hpc#Dimms#Pldm#Ia 840f#Intel Agilex Fpga#Qsfp
